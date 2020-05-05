Everything Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ Rewrites About Reality, from the Oscars to Rock Hudson

It’s not until perhaps midway through Hollywood that the intent behind Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s star-studded limited series becomes clear — to not just tell a story about the history of the Golden Age of cinema, but to rewrite it.

This brazenly optimistic take on a different kind of studio system, one that champions women, LGBTQ people, and people of color, is a beautiful fantasy, but the season ends just as the repercussions of this alternate history are just beginning to be felt. So it’s worth digging into what exactly the writers of Hollywood changed about the industry, and the ripple effects that might have resulted.

Spoilers ahead for Hollywood.