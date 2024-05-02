The Big Picture Actress Drew Barrymore set to host Hollywood Squares reboot in 2025.

The game show format will remain faithful to classic versions with celebrity guests.

CBS promises minimal changes to the show, plans to maintain traditional gameplay.

Drew Barrymore for the win! Along with her current weekday duties as the face of The Drew Barrymore Show, the entertainment icon will be the main draw of a Hollywood Squares reboot set to air next January. The news was announced as part of the schedule for CBS’ 2024-2025 season early Thursday during a press conference led by current CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and the President/CEO of CBS, George Cheeks.

“Drew’s already a part of our CBS family,” Reisenbach expressed. “She’s adorable, she’s engaging, she’s going to bring her friends under the squares. We think this is going to be a great 10 o’clock show for us. We now have a really solid Wednesday night of game shows to bridge the Survivor seasons.” Barrymore will additionally be attached to the Hollywood Squares reboot as a co-producer by way of her production company, Flower Films. Fellow entertainment industry vet Jesse Collins (for Jesse Collins Entertainment) will also co-produce.

What Will the ‘Hollywood Squares’ Reboot Look Like?

Close

Longtime fans of the popular game show franchise need not worry about too many differences between the versions of Hollywood Squares they grew up with, and the 2025 take. Just as with previous iterations, nine celebrities – including Barrymore – will sit in an open-faced box of nine square-shaped compartments. Contestants will call on celebrities to answer a trivia question for points and prizes, while also looking to make a “tic-tac-toe” win horizontally or diagonally. Occasionally, a contestant can win by overpowering their competitor by having more X’s and/or O’s on the board.

Cheeks helped to assure future viewers that any potential changes would be slight and not affect gameplay. “We are re-imagining Hollywood Squares,” Cheeks shared, “[but] we’re going to be true to the old school elements.” Cheeks took a moment to give special praise of Barrymore’s involvement, referring to the entertainer known from Scream, the 2000s Charlie Angel’s films, and Never Been Kissed, as “an anchor of somebody with that personality, those relationships, and just someone who actually is so such a die-hard fan of [the] franchise. We’re super excited about her in the center square.”

As previously mentioned, the 49-year-old currently hosts The Drew Barrymore Show, a first-run syndicated talk show. CBS airs the celebrity-themed chat fest in major markets through their syndication division, CBS Media Ventures.

The last direct iteration of the original Hollywood Squares aired on CBS from 1998 to 2004. It was hosted by Tom Bergeron of Dancing With the Stars fame and featured Academy Award-winner and current moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, in the center square. Since its end, several related game shows have aired throughout the years on various networks, including 2012 & 2017’s Hip Hop Squares on VH1, Nashville Squares on CMT, and Celebrity Squares, the most current take, on VH1 in 2023. No official date for the Hollywood Squares reboot has been given.