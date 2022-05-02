Fans of the Disney+ original film Stargirl now have a new look at what the character has been up to since her last appearance in 2020. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel film Hollywood Stargirl.

The trailer begins with Stargirl Caraway (played by Grace VanderWaal) going up on stage to perform for a small audience. She tells them that she's new to California and will try something different by singing without her ukulele, which she used while singing at the football games for her high school. It then shows Stargirl talking to her mother (played by Judy Greer) about how she didn't think they would be moving again so fast. Although her mother tells her that it's another adventure, Stargirl responds by saying she wishes she could have more of a normal life without it always being an adventure.

One of the audience members at her performance, Evan (played by Elijah Richardson) later introduces himself as her new neighbor. He and introduces Stargirl to another neighbor, Mr. Mitchell (played by Judd Hirsch). Evan offers her a role in a movie he is making with his brother Terrell (played by Tyrel Jackson Williams). While with the brothers, Stargirl spots Roxanne Martel (played by Uma Thurman), a singer who only put out one album before disappearing from the music industry. She later talks to Roxanne about her music, who tells her that she'll need to start writing her own music instead of just performing other people's songs.

The trailer hints at Stargirl being in a new city will reverse her role from the original 2020 film. In the first film, Leo Borlock (played by Graham Verchere) is trying to be to get through high school while remaining invisible and trying to fit in like everybody else in his class. However, when he meets Stargirl, she tries to get him to open up and act more like himself and not just a copy of everyone else. The film concludes with Stargirl arranging it so Leo sings in front of the class.

Hollywood Stargirl shows a Stargirl who is at first nervous about living in a new city. However, by making the movie with Evan and Terrell, it leads to her becoming friends with them and growing closer with Evan. Hollywood Stargirl appears to be continuing the theme of the first movie that art, and especially music, are able to help bring people together. It also allows people to express who they truly are. This is shown at the end of the trailer when Stargirl narrates that she was looking for people crazy enough to dream her big dreams, and found something more.

The film was directed by Julia Hart, who also directed the original film. Her other previous work includes 2020's I'm Your Woman and 2018's Fast Color. Hart also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jordan Horowitz, who co-wrote the first film. Horowitz is also a producer for the movie. The film is based on the character from the 2000 book Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli. Spinelli was an executive producer for the film. Hollywood Stargirl's song "Figure It Out" was written by VanderWaal for the film. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman were producers for the film. Kristin Hahn and Nathan Kelly were executive producers.

Hollywood Stargirl will be released on Disney+ on June 3. In the meantime, check out the trailer and poster below:

