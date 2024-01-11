The Big Picture James Hong has been an influential and prolific character actor, with over 400 screen credits to his name.

Hong elevated roles that could have been caricatures into fully-fleshed out characters, despite some problematic elements in the films.

Hong has endeared himself to younger audiences through his voice work in animated programming, including the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Pixar's Turning Red.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a visual representation of the most iconic figures from the entertainment industry’s past and present. Being inducted within the Walk of Fame is a big deal, as it grounds an individual’s achievements in history, allowing future generations to discover their work. While the Hollywood Walk of Fame is decorated with the names of well-known celebrities, it also serves as a way to celebrate working actors whose contributions to the industry haven’t received as much credit. In 2022, James Hong became the oldest person to ever receive a star on the Walk of Fame. While it may have taken the industry too long to celebrate him, Hong is a prolific character actor whose work will be remembered for generations.

James Hong Has Been in Countless All-Time Classics

While Hong’s performance in the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once served as a reminder of what he could add to a film, it certainly was not the first modern classic that he was involved with. Hong has been acting since the 1950s with over 400 screen credits to his name, proving that acting is a life-defining profession for those who adore it. Hong’s emergence as a prolific character actor served as a groundbreaking source of Asian-American representation in films and television. The beauty of Hong’s career is that he got to take part in the seismic shifts within Hollywood, which now finally features films starring Asian leads.

Hong proved that there are no small parts, and only small actors by giving dynamic performances in all-time classics. Hong gives a memorable performance in Blade Runner as Hannibal Chew, the brilliant Tyrell Corporation designer who is responsible for crafting the replicants’ eyes; Hong's idiosyncratic, understated performance is emblematic of the “humanity” that makes Ridley Scott’s 1982 film such a beloved science fiction classic. Similarly, Hong was able to add intensity to Roman Polanski’s brilliant 1974 neo-noir thriller Chinatown with his brief role as the butler Kahn. Khan serves as yet another barrier that Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) has to work past in order to arrive at the elusive secrets behind Evelyn Mulwray’s (Faye Dunaway) past.

Related The Oldest Movie To Get 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Many movies have scored 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes but only one feature on the list can lay claim to being the oldest!

Although some of the films he appeared in have not aged perfectly, Hong was able to elevate roles that could have been caricatures into fully-fleshed out characters. While John Carpenter's 1986 comedy thriller Big Trouble In Little China is one of his best films, it is guilty of stereotyping elements of Chinese culture for intended comedic effect. Nonetheless, Hong’s performance as the mystical sorcerer David Lo Pan is so eccentric that it’s clearly intended to be satire; it was as if Hong was lampooning the stereotyping of Chinese characters in American action films. Similarly, Hong’s role as an unnamed Japanese general in the classic comedy Airplane! showed how his aptitude for physical comedy could transcend some problematic elements of the story.

Hong Is a Prolific Television Star

Image via NBC

While he’s best known for his film work, Hong has given a series of memorable performances on classic television shows. Although he first gained notoriety through his work in classic adventure shows like The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Hawaii Five-O, and Bonanza, Hong experienced the shift towards “prestige television” by appearing in some of the greatest drama shows of all-time. He notably appeared as a Chinese ambassador in two episodes of The West Wing, and served as a memorable antagonist in the third season of The X-Files. These compelling shows, and Hong’s standout work within them, signified a major industry shift that indicated that television was an equal medium to film.

Hong famously appeared in the Seinfeld episode “The Chinese Restaurant” as Bruce, the idiosyncratic waiter who makes the night out for Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander) all the more hectic through his strict adherence to the restaurant's policies. Hong proved to be one of the few guest stars to outshine the main Seinfeld cast, as his character changes the stakes of the episode by putting pressure on the main trio. “The Chinese Restaurant” is regarded as one of the most influential “bottle episodes” in television history, paving the way for shows like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Family Guy, and Community to utilize similar story formulas. It’s thanks to Hong’s cantankerous character that “The Chinese Restaurant” felt like such a notable diversion from a typical episode of Seinfeld.

Hong Has Introduced Himself to a New Generation

Close

While his series of classic roles has endeared him to an older generation of viewers, Hong has successfully endeared himself to younger audiences with his vocal work in children’s animated programming. Most notably, Hong voices Mr. Ping, the goose that serves as the adoptive father of Jack Black’s Po in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Even though Ping is often used as a source of comedic relief, he is clearly a loving parental figure who gives Po the support that he needs when he doubts his abilities. Ping became one of the fan-favorite characters within the Kung Fu Panda franchise, with Hong returning to voice the character in the sequels and animated spinoff shows. The franchise makes frequent references to classic martial arts programs like Kung Fu, which Hong appeared in earlier within his career.

Although he’s voiced characters in everything from Sherlock Gnomes to Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Hong delivered one of his most heartfelt animated performances in Pixar’s Turning Red. With its allusions to elements of Chinese culture, Turning Red stood out from other Pixar films by showcasing a more diverse perspective; Hong’s performance as the shaman Mr. Gao is representative of the film’s cultural awareness. Although Turning Red was initially released directly on Disney+, the enthusiasm for the film has generated anticipation for its upcoming theatrical release. Considering how long Hong has been working in the industry, it’s exciting to see that he now has the chance to appear in films that celebrate their diversity. While Hong certainly didn’t need a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be remembered, it serves as a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy.

Turning Red is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+