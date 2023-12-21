The Big Picture Home Alone is a timeless and nostalgic holiday franchise that brings laughter to audiences of all ages with its slapstick and physical comedy.

The Wet Bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, steal the show with their comedic performances and their constant falls into Kevin McCallister's traps.

Joe Pesci suffered severe burns filming a stunt in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Home Alone is one of those nostalgic Holiday films that'll make you laugh regardless of age. The slapstick and physical comedy is something unmatched by any of the later remakes of the film. The film has an innocence that makes it timeless, from Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) setting these traps that would kill a regular human being to the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) falling into each and every one seamlessly. The Wet Bandits, let's face it, stole the show. With a film filled with so many booby traps, it's a wonder no one got seriously injured. Joe Pesci, however, wasn't so lucky.

Who Is Joe Pesci’s Character Harry Lime in the ‘Home Alone’ Movies?

Home Alone, as the die-hard holiday film fans know, is about Kevin McCallister, who gets left at home after he was supposed to take a trip to Paris with his family for the Holidays. But he's determined to make the best of it. And so are the Wet Bandits, Harry Lime and Marv Merchants, who've done some recon into finding out who on the block is away for the Holidays. Kevin discovers this information and is determined to protect the house from The Wet Bandits. And when Harry and Marv come to rob the place, Kevin is ready to defend the home at all costs. By the end, the house is still standing, and The Wet Bandits have been hauled away by the Police, who can tell every home The Wet Bandits have hit due to their calling card — leaving the taps running until someone finds the place.

Then there's the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, where Kevin, you guessed it, gets lost in New York when the family aims to go to Florida for the holidays in search of better weather. After the Wet Bandits escape prison, they and Kevin somehow find each other. Chaos ensues as Kevin rushes to stop The Bandits from robbing a children's toy store: Duncan's Toy Chest. The booby traps are escalated to the next level while also retaining some of the classics like the paint cans. But ultimately, The Wet Bandits are no match for the mastermind, Kevin McCallister.

Harry is the ringleader of the dynamic duo, the Wet Bandits. And although he is slightly brighter than Marv, he still falls prey to Kevin's antics. He's exceptionally grumpy, and honestly, who wouldn't be after getting branded from a flaming hot doorknob? Harry is put in an even more rotten mood after figuring out Kevin is just the one kid who could foil their entire plan of robbing the houses in the neighborhood.

Joe Pesci Suffered Severe Burns on the ‘Home Alone 2’ Set

Joe Pecsi often portrays tough, even volatile, characters, some with a funny edge, but most of the time, this isn't the case. He's most known for his roles in Goodfellas, The Irishman, Casino, My Cousin Vinny, Raging Bull, and, of course, the first 2 Home Alone movies. And in the Home Alone movies, he's the villain and brains of the operation, but on a less volatile scale than usual; it is a family movie, after all. So, Pesci and Stern decided to model their characters of Harry and Marv after cartoon characters. The main inspirations include Wile E. Coyote and Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes and Laurel and Hardy, a comedic duo from the early days of Hollywood.

Although Pesci had a great time working on the film and sustained the usual bumps and bruises from a movie with so much physicality, he also ended up with some nasty burns on his head, specifically in Home Alone 2. In the first movie, Harry breaks into the McCallister home by opening the door to the back of the house, and when he does so, a torch ignites, setting his beanie on fire. Calling back to this scene in the sequel, Harry is in the apartment being renovated when he flicks on a light switch, resulting in another blow torch being ignited. This time, the only place for him to put out the flames is a toilet filled with kerosene. Since the scene required a direct shot of his face, Pesci had to do the stunt himself, resulting in the severe burns.

After 30-plus years of the Home Alone franchise being around, they're still at the top of the list when it comes to Christmas films. Although the movie had a specific combination of slapstick and physical comedy which made it a more demanding film, Pesci made it brilliant. His pairing with Stern and his chemistry with Macaulay Culkin elevate the films to legendary status, especially when considering the bodily lengths Pesci went to for success.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

