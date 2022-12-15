While a sequel typically strives to give audiences more of what they previously got with a little something extra, 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is quite literally the same film all over again. Excluding a few key details, particularly the titular setting, Kevin McCallister's (Macaulay Culkin) second solo outing took the comedy franchise to exaggerated heights by dropping the precocious youngster smack dab in the middle of America's biggest city. High jinks and hilarity ensue with Kevin navigating his way through an intimidating world and yet again facing off against perhaps the most incompetent pair of burglars to ever hit the silver screen. Sound familiar?

Hitting theaters just two years after its wildly popular predecessor, Home Alone 2 went on to some major box office success, but received mixed reviews. Regarding the latter, a common complaint among critics was how the film was simply a rehash of everything that made the first film so memorable and entertaining. But while this criticism of sequels is generally well-founded and understandable, especially in the decades since the film's release, which saw sequels and franchises become much more commonplace in filmmaking, this particular sequel relishes in the opportunity to tell the exact same story, albeit in a way that traverses cartoonish and absurd territory. Home Alone 2 is so indulgent in its gleeful insistence on repeating itself that one can't help but assume the repetition is the point. Instead of giving fans something new and fresh, writer John Hughes and director Chris Columbus employed a level of self-referential awareness with their constant callbacks to the first film.

"We did it again!"

On the morning they're due to travel to Florida for the Christmas holidays and having slept through their alarm because of electronic negligence, the McCallister parents wake up startled and synchronously spout off one of Home Alone 2's most emblematic remarks: "We did it again!" From the film's opening credits sequence to its final line of dialogue, this sequel so thoroughly recycles and exploits the narrative, structure, and comedic gags from Home Alone that, at times, it feels as though it's not a sequel at all but a mere carbon copy of the 1990 film. Right off the bat, audiences are treated to a familiar set up. Christmas is fast-approaching and, as one of many children in an extended family, Kevin McCallister is still the runt of the litter who gets the short end of the stick. Within 10 minutes, he's ticked off the rest of his family and is banished to the attic on the eve of a planned family vacation. The next morning, in a frenzy of activity that sees the family scramble to catch their flight, Kevin accidentally catches the wrong flight and finds himself in the Big Apple. At this point, one can't help but question the overall competence of the boy's parents — and the possible trauma Kevin would endure as an adult.

Home Alone 2 (God love it) is an exercise in stretching an already thin premise to its absolute limit. A cinematic experiment in discovering the viewers' willingness to retread familiar ground and forgive blatantly repetitive tropes, the sequel revisits all the hallmarks of its predecessor and consistently ups the ante for entertainment's sake. The narrative structure doesn't change one iota. Kevin is separated from his family and must fend for himself. He initially embraces his newfound independence, indulging in all the things a financially empowered and unsupervised child would bask in. In the meantime, a number of adults regard the boy with suspicion and are baffled by his ability to navigate the treacherous waters of the real world. An elderly character, who at first appears menacing and repulsive but ultimately has a heart of gold, acts as Kevin's surrogate parent and imparts age-old wisdom about life and the importance of family. And last but not least, two bumbling burglars cross Kevin's path (unfortunately for them) and are subjected to another level of violence that's sidesplitting in its savagery.

'Home Alone 2' Embraces Excess

A significant part of the film's appeal and why audiences appreciate it despite its repetitive nature, is that it's unapologetic in taking everything they loved about the first film to a higher level, often to the point of absurdity. Beginning with the film's titular setting, it's immediately clear that a lonely house in a Chicago suburb simply wouldn't suffice for the film's action, which needed a location reflective of its efforts to expand on Home Alone's premise. For a child, already viewing the world as a scary and formidable place, what could be more intimidating than one of the largest cities in the world? With its dense, towering skyline, crowded streets and sidewalks, and a dark societal underbelly that Kevin discovers one night in Central Park, New York City is indeed an overwhelming place. The film also expands on the colorful supporting players who populated the periphery of its predecessor, particularly with Tim Curry as a menacing concierge obsessed with derailing Kevin's fun, and a young Rob Schneider as a weaselly bell boy hellbent on receiving cash tips.

And now, the elephant in the room. Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), arguably even more hapless than they were the first time around, endure a beating at Kevin's hands rivaling that of villainous characters in many action films. If audiences thought slipping on ice, getting stuck with a nail, or being hit with a paint can was painful, then surely the injuries sustained by these characters in Home Alone 2 are off the charts in their brutality. Marv's injuries, to list just a few, include taking four bricks to the face thrown from several stories high and getting electrocuted to the point of skeletal exposure (this is the exact moment Home Alone 2 jumps the shark). Harry, among other physical misfortunes, is pummeled by a bag of heavy tools and endures a fiery explosion after his head is lit on fire. Both men also take a fall from nearly three stories to unforgiving concrete below, but not before being crushed between a wall and tool chest.

In addition to the film's repetitive nature, it's increased level of violence also ran afoul with a number of critics upon release. Roger Ebert expressed his displeasure with this aspect of the sequel when he wrote, "In spirit, what we're looking at here are Road Runner adventures, with the crooks playing the role of Wile E. Coyote. The problem is, cartoon violence is only funny in cartoons. Most of the live-action attempts to duplicate animation have failed, because when flesh-and-blood figures hit the pavement, we can almost hear the bones crunch, and it isn't funny." This Collider writer humbly and respectfully disagrees. Ebert is right to acknowledge that the violence in Home Alone 2 is cartoonish and over-the-top, but that's exactly why audiences are able to stomach it and laugh uproariously at those on the receiving end. Common sense dictates that no human being would survive this level of assault. But these physical gags are never intended to be believable — just simply a comical contribution to the highly exaggerated reality Hughes and Columbus set out to put on film.

'Home Alone 2' Winks at the Audience

Like the first film, this sequel is quite self-aware and makes a habit of breaking the fourth wall. Whether it's Kevin looking directly into and speaking at the camera, or his parents screaming at the audience when they realize they've overslept, the filmmakers aren't afraid to acknowledge their repetitive nature and embrace it wholeheartedly for comedic effect. At the beginning of the film, Kevin's misbehavior sees his mother directly referencing the uncanny similarity to the opening of Home Alone. When the family loads into a van and is about to leave for the airport the following morning, they nearly forget about Kevin again until the youngster pops his head up from behind the front seat. When his family arrives in the Miami airport and realize they're missing Kevin yet again, his mother makes the same panicked exclamation from the first film, albeit in an exaggerated manner.

Home Alone 2 also uses the audiences' expectations against them, leaving a trail of narrative bread crumbs indicating that a particular moment or gag will move in one direction, and then suddenly veering off course into an unexpected one. This gives our Home Alone sequel the perfect excuse to have its cake and eat it, too. Many of these callbacks that take off in new directions occur in the film's hilarious third act when Kevin faces off against Harry and Marv in a dilapidated townhouse. This time, Harry makes sure to check a doorknob before gripping it in the event it's scalding hot, and his ducking out of the way when pulling light strings is only effective to a point at which he becomes careless. When the burglars chase Kevin up a flight of stairs, they suddenly stop when Harry remembers that, like the previous year, they might be pelted with paint cans. After tricking Kevin into thinking they've been hit by his weaponized paint cans that do indeed rain down, they resume their ascent, only to be surprised by a large metal beam that sends them flying to the ground several stories below. Moments like these heighten the film's comedic sensibilities in their playfulness, while not directly breaking the fourth wall but winking at the audience nonetheless.

By the time the film ends, viewers feel as though they've just seen a remake of the first film, yet 30 years later they continue to watch it time and time again. Being set during the holiday season certainly contributes to Home Alone 2's lasting longevity as a perennial favorite that regenerates every year, but that doesn't take away from its endearing legacy as one of the few identical sequels for which audiences are willing to toss aside their frustration with repetition. On the contrary, it's the comfort and assurance of the formulaic narrative and tropes that viewers seek in revisiting the film.