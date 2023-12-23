The Big Picture Home Alone has sparked many conspiracy theories, including one that Elvis Presley makes an appearance in the film.

Fans believe they see Elvis in the airport scene with Kate McCallister, sporting a beard as a disguise.

However, it has been officially debunked that the man in the airport scene is actually actor Gary Richard Grott, who wanted fans to believe whatever they wanted and never revealed his true identity.

Home Alone is one of those magical movies that are watched year-round. Audiences can't get enough of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) vs. the Wet Bandits. And the way Kate McCallister (Catherine O'Hara) works endlessly to get home to her son, who is, you guessed it, home alone, warms your soul. She barters for a flight, sets sail with the Polka King, and does everything in her power to get home. But for the real film buffs, this one is for you. Especially if you're into conspiracy theories surrounding the film, and there are quite a few. A supposed cameo in the movie has created a theory about a certain celebrity. And not John Candy, who steals the show but appears after this other supposed cameo. It's the king himself: Elvis Presley.

'Home Alone' Has Spawned Many Theories Over the Years

There are many conspiracy theories surrounding Home Alone. Some of the main ones sprouting from the film include Kevin's father, Peter McCallister (John Heard), being a mobster due to the family's wealth and him asking the police officer (Joe Pesci) if he's in trouble. Kevin is also the subject of many of these theories, such as one where he grows up to be Jigsaw from the Saw movies because he's so good at making booby traps in not one but two films. These are interesting theories, sure, but none with evidence behind them.

So where did the theory that Elvis is in Home Alone come from? Kate's journey throughout the movie is about her trying to get home to the son she and her husband left at home. Now, fans think if you look over her left shoulder while she's fighting with the ticket agent trying to get a flight to Chicago, that you can see the king of rock and roll waiting for his turn in line, sporting a beard as a disguise. Kate never interacts with him, but you might see the resemblance if you look closely.

Why Do People Think Elvis Is in 'Home Alone'

But this isn't the first time we've seen Elvis with a beard; in fact, we know he can grow one. And rather well at that for the 1969 Western Charro! But if you want to get really technical about it, the beards were slightly different in shape and thickness, but that doesn't mean it wasn't him. Vice dug even deeper to find some more evidence and here's what they came up with. After Elvis's supposed death, Priscilla Presley did an interview and hinted that her husband was self-conscious about his neck, hence the oversized and popped collars. And what do we see our mystery man wearing in line during the Home Alone airport scene? A turtleneck, the perfect attire for hiding the neck. If that's not enough proof, what about the mannerisms? If we look at the man at the airport, he looks frustrated at having to wait for Kate to finish arguing with the ticket teller. And in doing so, he cocks his head back and to the left. This is a classic Elvis maneuver, his famous hunka hunka head-jerk, as any Elvis fan will tell you. It's no pelvic gyration, but it's still one of his signature moves.

But here's the catch: he had died 13 years earlier, in 1977, from a heart attack in his Graceland home. Fans think this is another theory that Elvis isn't actually dead, that he faked his death and is alive and well. But come on, he decided to make his big appearance in Home Alone and no one noticed?

'Home Alone's Elvis Theory Has Been Officially Debunked

Sorry to ruin Christmas, but the conspiracy that Elvis is in Home Alone has officially been debunked. In 2018, it was revealed that the actor Gary Richard Grott was the man in line. Since his role as an extra was a non-speaking part, he wouldn't have been credited in the film. John Stiller created a YouTube video called "Elvis in Home Alone DEBUNKED" where he does just as he claims. Even more interesting is that Grott's wife comments on it, saying, "Yes, sorry, guys, this is my deceased husband, Gary Grott. I didn't want to ruin your hope." Kenny Biddle of Skeptical Inquirer went one step further with the investigation and contacted the family, who told him the endearing truth about why Gary never revealed his identity. Grott also knew about the theory and didn't want to ruin fans' fun. He wanted them to believe whatever they wanted and never found it necessary to tell the public the truth and reveal his identity.

And even to this day, people still believe that man is Elvis. Now that it's the holiday season and everyone is rewatching the Christmas classic, many fans will forever be convinced that Elvis is that man in the Home Alone airport, and there's no way to convince them otherwise. But why not? Perhaps Grott was channeling his inner Elvis.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

