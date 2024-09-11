Christmas is still a few months away, but Funko has something fun for anyone looking to get their holiday shopping done early. Home Alone, the family comedy classic from director Chris Columbus written by John Hughes, is getting a new line of Pop! figures bringing Kevin, Marv, and Harry back to celebrate the season. Additionally, Funko has a new Pop! Town set on the way featuring the McCallister house packed with Easter Eggs for astute fans and decked out for the most wonderful time of the year. All four new additions have just been released for pre-order exclusively on the Funko website and are expected to arrive soon.

Each new figure commemorates a memorable moment from the holiday favorite that has become a part of many viewers' Christmas traditions. The ever-resourceful Kevin is depicted celebrating a victory over the Wet Bandits as they try to break in while the rest of his family is off on vacation. Both Marv's and Harry's figures show that their attempts aren't going particularly well, with the former wrapped up in a bright red bow while the latter is tangled in a line of multicolored Christmas lights. Altogether, they serve as a reflection on one of the best parts of the original Home Alone: the slapstick comedy between the bumbling criminals and a young Macaulay Culkin. The three individual Pop! collectibles will be available for $15 USD.

For the Pop! Town set, the McCallister house is recreated as it appears on-screen with a wreath hanging on the door and snow on the ground to show it is Christmastime. Around the home and the included Kevin figure in his "lovely cheese pizza just for me" outfit, there are plenty of nods to the events of the film, like Buzz's tarantula seen on the window and the knocked-over trash can and statue from the Little Nero's Pizza guy's visit. Kevin himself is also armed with a remote for the television and some cash as he prepares to enjoy his dream of living without his family. Also attached to the house is a power line and box, nodding to the power outage that caused Kevin to get left behind in the first place. Fans can pick up this set for $35 USD to explore what other little references can be found in the house.

'Home Alone' Remains a Holiday Comedy Classic

Close

Released in 1990, Home Alone was an immediate hit, even becoming the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever until The Hangover Part II came out in 2011. Time hasn't dulled the love audiences have for this Hughes classic though, with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern bringing the laughs, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, Devin Ratray, and Kieran Culkin, among others, fleshing out the messy McCallister family, and Macaulay Culkin delivering an all-time great child performance. Thanks to a $476.7 million box office, it understandably spawned multiple sequels with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York similarly praised for bringing the fun to the Big Apple, though subsequent films are not as fondly remembered. A 2021 reboot titled Home Sweet Home Alone attempted to recapture the magic on Disney+ with Archie Yates in the lead role, but it never lived up to the first's charm.

All four of the new Home Alone Pop! figures can be found on the official Funko website. Check out the images of the collectibles in the gallery above.