Now that the holiday season is quickly approaching, it’s time to start planning our seasonal movie marathons of classics like Elf, The Santa Clauses and White Christmas. However, if you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, it's a safe bet that one of your favorite Christmas films is Chris Columbus’ Home Alone. The 1990 family home invasion comedy will be celebrating its 35th anniversary next year. Now, Funko is starting the festive party early with a new batch of Home Alone Pops.

There are four Home Alone Pops, a part of Funko's updated 2024 holiday collection. This includes Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, Joe Pesci’s Harry and Daniel Stern’s Marv. There have been many Home Alone Pops in the past, but these new versions offer up some fun twists. For instance, Kevin is recreating one of the more iconic shots from the first film where he shouts “Yes” into the camera. On the other hand, “The Wet Bandits”, consisting of criminals Harry and Marv, are a bit tied up. Harry is entangled in Christmas lights while Marv is wrapped up in a big red bow. However, the best addition to Funko’s Home Alone collection is the deluxe Pop Town of Kevin with the McCallister Home. This will be $35 USD. The three normal figures will be $15 each since they're Funko Shop exclusives.

The Continued Magic of ‘Home Alone’

There are few films that capture the magic of December quite like Home Alone. Anyone who had a vivid imagination as a child can relate to the idea of being left home alone and inadvertently wishing their family away forever. Yet it's the lessons Kevin learned along the way that made this a timeless classic for many generations. Through its comedy, classic slapstick torturing a couple of bumbling burglars and a killer score from John Williams, Kevin learned the true meaning of the Christmas season. On top of that, although we may wish it sometimes, he discovered nothing could ever replace our loved ones in our hearts. Since the film debuted in the early 90s, the franchise has gone on to have five sequels of varying degrees of success. 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is the most popular/beloved film after the original with all the original cast returning. However, that being said, its first sequel mostly just relied/retread on what worked in Home Alone.

Where Can You Stream ‘Home Alone’?

All six Home Alone films are currently streaming on Disney+. The trailer for the original classic can be viewed below. Before your next visit to the McCallister household, you can order your new Home Alone Funko Pops on their website.