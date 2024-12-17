Many may not know it at first glance, but 1990's Home Alone is a really cleverly-made movie full of all sorts of tiny details and easter eggs that many may not catch on their first viewing. In fact, many who watch the film every holiday season likely don't realize how many small details were snuck into the film, each of which enriches the story and shows how much the cast and crew cared about the holiday classic.

Chris Columbus is a director who loves detail and uses a lot of similar techniques in his other films. If you're planning on giving Home Alone a rewatch this Christmas season, pay close attention to these cool little details next time you watch it, as they will undoubtedly boost your appreciation for the film and its iconic cast. This list will discuss those Home Alone tidbits that you might've missed, so sit back and revisit Kevin McCallister's (Macaulay Culkin) ordeal.

10 Doggie door

The McCallisters have a dog

You may have noticed that the McCallister house has a doggie door, which is pretty strange because there isn't a single dog in the movie. Yet, this doggie door plays a pivotal role in the Wet Bandits' attempted infiltration of the home. First, Marv (Daniel Stern) loses his shoe by sticking his foot through the flap, and it later serves as something for Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) to shoot a BB gun out of. So why is there a doggie door but no dog?

As it turns out, the McCallisters do have a dog; it just isn't present in the films. In the very first scene of Home Alone, as the chaos of the house unfolds and people run this way and that, someone can be heard on the phone mentioning that the dog has been put in the kennel. It's super easy to miss, but it provides some much-needed answers as to if the family has a dog or not.

9 Kevin's passport

Peter accidentally throws Kevin's passport and plane ticket away

Many wonder how Kevin's parents didn't notice they didn't have his plane ticket or passport when they took off for France because if they had noticed it, they would have known he wasn't with them. So where did they go? Well, if you pay close attention, you'll know. At the beginning of the film, the family orders pizzas for dinner, but Kevin's personal preference for plain cheese has been eaten by his siblings and cousins.

Kevin gets into a fight with his brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) over it, and as the two come to blows, drinks are spilled all over the table. The family rushes to clean up the mess and, in the process, accidentally pushes Kevin's passport and plane ticket into the garbage can, burying it with soiled napkins. This one-in-a-million occurrence is a true blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, yet it serves as an example of how cleverly crafted the film is and how the answers to the biggest plot holes can easily be found if one knows where to look.

8 Micro Machines

Peter foreshadows one of Kevin's traps

As Kevin talks to his father, Peter (John Heard), in the opening scene, Peter mentions to Kevin that he ought to pick up the Micro Machines he left scattered around in the hallway because a family member slipped on them, fell, and almost broke her neck. Kevin is never actually shown picking them up, but it does serve as a bit of foreshadowing.

As the Wet Bandits break into the McCallister home, Kevin leaves his Micro Machines at the bottom of the stairs, and when the two buffoons come running for him, they slip on the tiny toy cars and trucks and fall flat on their backs. It's a clever way of addressing Kevin's ingenuity and resourcefulness, showing how his inspiration can come from anyone or anything.

7 Hand-made ornaments

Another trap is foreshadowed

In the very same scene where Kevin and Peter talk about the Micro Machines, Kevin talks about how he has been making Christmas ornaments out of his father's fishhooks. Peter asks whether he is using the old hooks or the new ones, but Kevin shrugs and replies he has been using the new ones because he can't make ornaments out of hooks covered in worm guts.

Like the Micro Machines, Kevin later uses this conversation topic as a weapon against the Wet Bandits. This time, it is only for Marv, who attempts to enter the house via an open window. However, another of Kevin's traps had removed Marv's shoes, and so when he climbs through the window, he steps on Kevin's homemade ornaments, which shatter and cut up his bare feet. Once again, it's a great way to address Kevin's resourcefulness and wit, showing that he is way smarter than most other kids his age.

6 Battle plan

Kevin can't spell "ornaments"

On the topic of ornaments, there is a minor, albeit intentional, spelling error involved with Kevin's master plan. As he sets up the numerous traps around his house, he unfurls a large piece of paper with a hand-drawn map of the large McCallister house on it. The paper is labeled "battle plan" and gives a brief overview of all the traps and deterrents Kevin has placed to defend his home against the robbers.

When it comes to his aforementioned homemade ornaments, they are misspelled and labeled as "ornaments." This detail is extremely minor, but it is a helpful reminder that while Kevin is clever and capable of defending his home, at the end of the day, he is still an eight-year-old kid, and there are going to be some words that he doesn't quite know how to spell.

5 Uncle Rob and Aunt Georgette

The couple is visible in the background

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Kevin is wandering the titular city when he decides to pop by and visit the home of his Uncle Rob and Aunt Georgette. Unfortunately for him, the two are out of town and have been renovating their home, so Kevin is met with a half-finished building in a state of disrepair. This derelict house would later become Kevin's base of operations for taking down the Wet Bandits once again.

Although they're missing from Lost in New York, Rob and Georgette do appear in Home Alone. During the scene when Uncle Frank (Gerry Bamman) shares a platter of shrimp with his family, Rob (Ray Toler) and Georgette (Virginia Smith) can be observed in the background decorating a Christmas tree. Georgette even scolds Frank for sharing the shrimp without permission, telling him that they were supposed to be for later. They are not explicitly mentioned by name in this scene, but judging by the credits, it would seem that this ghostly presence in the second film makes a very real appearance in the first.

4 Mr. Marley's Hand

As Mr. Marley's relationship with his son heals, so does his hand