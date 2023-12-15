The Big Picture The iconic McCallister residence in Home Alone was not actually used for filming the interior scenes, as it was too small to accommodate the crew.

Instead, a replica of the house was built inside a local high school gym to film the interior scenes.

The basement of another house, where Kevin sets a watery trap for the burglars, was built inside the shallow end of the school's empty swimming pool.

A popular trend among some hardcore film fans these days are the pilgrimages to the real life locations used for their favorite movies. If you're in Lutz, Florida, you can visit the house from Edward Scissorhands. Horror junkies can spend days in California, visiting West Hollywood to see the house from A Nightmare on Elm Street, or to Pasadena to see the Michael Myers home and all the places where The Shape carved out his destruction in Halloween. If you love the original Scream, go to Northern California, where Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) mansion-like residence is now an Airbnb.

If heart-warming, family Christmas films are more your thing, a stop in Cleveland will show you the home from A Christmas Story. The most famous holiday home, however, perhaps the most famous real life abode in film history, is the McCallister residence in Home Alone, the Christmas favorite written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus. Take a trip to 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnekta, Illinois and you can see the massive place in all its beautiful glory. To stand there, you can imagine Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern running throughout the rooms. Now here's the part where we break your heart. Outside of the exteriors, Home Alone wasn't filmed in that house. Where it actually took place is something even stranger than fiction.

Almost All of 'Home Alone' Takes Place Inside the McCallister House

Macaulay Culkin might be the human star of Home Alone, but just as important as his charisma, or the veteran acting chops of Pesci and Stern, is the setting. Home Alone doesn't work if it takes place inside of an apartment or a small ranch home. For all the shenanigans that were about to go down, Home Alone needed a large playground. You can't get much larger than the McCallister home, a place so big that for decades many have wondered just what the heck Peter McCallister (John Heard) did for a living to afford such a place.

The McCallister house also had to be so big to hold the massive number of family members who gather together in the opening act. Despite its size, the house looks cozy and inviting rather than intimidating. It feels like its own character, with its large rooms, tall staircase, and creepy basement. That size, with all of its emptiness, encompasses Kevin's eventual loneliness and fear. It gives him ample room in which to play and run away as well.

Outside of a few places Kevin travels to, he spends the entire movie in his house. Kevin running up the stairs screaming into the camera, creating a fake yet elaborate party, hiding under his parents' bed, and setting up traps in every room and doorway all happens in this home. There's just one problem: they didn't really happen in the actual house that so many fans flock to see.

The 'Home Alone' House Was a Set Built Inside a School

The Illinois home, located just outside of Chicago, is not a complete lie. Home Alone scenes with Kevin, Harry, and Marv running outside, including both men falling down the steps, are filmed here. That poor pizza guy running for his life truly happened here, but everything inside was actually filmed elsewhere. Why was this? Well, according to an episode of the Netflix series The Movies That Made Us, as big as the home was, it was actually too small, believe it or not, when it came to fitting a crew, cameras, and lights inside. "It was far too small to get the crew in the door," said director Chris Columbus. The interior of the home was perfect, though, so what to do?

"We just didn't have great sound stages in Chicago," Columbus added. "We couldn't really shoot in their house," production designer John Muto said. "It was obvious we needed a proper set." Executive producer Scott Ronsenfelt said they decided to look at a local high school, where there production offices already were. "We walked into this gym, and we were like, it's got a grid in the ceiling, and it's big enough, and we could build a house in here. The next thing we knew, we built all the sets in the school." While that idea might sound out there, the exact same high school was used to build sets for two other John Hughes classics, Uncle Buck and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Sorry to ruin two more of your childhood memories with those reveals.

For Home Alone, an exact replica of the actual house was built, following the floor plan exactly, but widening everything just a bit so that the crew could fit inside. A few years ago, the real house was used as Airbnb during the Christmas season, with it made to look like the Home Alone days. Look at pictures of the real home, and if you didn't know any better, you would think this was the actual house used for filming. It's impressive that a film crew could build an entire two-storied home, and decorate it as well, all inside of a high school gym.

Another House From 'Home Alone' Was Filmed Inside a Swimming Pool

The child ruining doesn't end there, sadly. There is another house in Home Alone that isn't what you think it is either. In the climax of the film, Kevin has wounded Harry and Marv with his traps, but they're still coming for him, so he flees across the street to another home, daring his tormenters to follow him. We see Kevin outside of a real house going in through the cellar door, but Harry and Marv won't follow, knowing he has more in store for them. When Kevin gets down into the basement he discovers that it's flooded, with water pouring down the steps. Harry and Marv (more Marv, really) call themselves the Wet Bandits, due to Marv's proclivity to turn on all the taps inside of a house after they rob it. It's Marv's idea of a calling card, and having robbed this home earlier, it's now a watery trap for Kevin.

This house was filmed inside a set in the same high school, but how do you have thousands of gallons of water running through it without flooding the entire gym? That's easy: you simply build the house in the pool. The Movies That Made Us revealed that the basement and the small portion of the upstairs we see when Kevin gets to the top and is saved by Old Man Marley (Roberts Blossom) was built inside the shallow end of the school's empty swimming pool. For thirty-three years now, generations have turned to Home Alone every Christmas season. With its laughs and adventure, it's seen as a magical movie that brings the family together. What you now know is just how much actual movie magic went into creating that experience.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

