Home Alone became an instant classic upon its debut in 1990, earning recognition as one of the few “family holiday comedies” that genuinely appealed to audiences of all ages. While the creative direction from filmmaker Chris Columbus, the heartfelt prose of screenwriter John Hughes, and the iconic musical score by John Williams were all essential in crafting the film’s unique tone, the success of Home Alone is best credited to its young star. Macaulay Culkin’s performance as Kevin McCallister created a new cinematic hero that defined the holiday season. Although the performance kick-started a period of success for Culkin and his brothers, the role nearly wasn’t his. Prior to Culkin’s casting, comedian John Mulaney was considered to play Kevin McCallister.

Why John Mulaney Isn’t in ‘Home Alone'

Warner Brothers found a solid director for the project when Columbus was hired. However, the process of casting Kevin was not easy. While casting a child actor role is generally difficult, Home Alone required a young performer whose charisma could carry an entire story on its own. After auditioning hundreds of young actors for the role, Hughes suggested casting Culkin, whom he had worked with previously in the 1989 family comedy Uncle Buck. Culkin had already proven that he could appear in films written by Hughes, and had the appropriate tenacity needed to play Kevin.

Culkin’s experience on Uncle Buck gave him an advantage over the other aspiring young actors, including John Mulaney. According to the Chicago Tribune, Mulaney was acting in a children’s sketch comedy theater troupe at the time and was asked to audition by a talent scout. Despite being a cinephile and harboring his own ambitions about acting, Mulaney revealed on Live With Kelly that his parents did not want him to “audition for a movie.” Since Mulaney wasn’t given the chance to appear before producers, he didn’t even have the opportunity to play one of Kevin’s younger siblings.

Although losing out on one of the most iconic roles in Christmas movie history was certainly a disappointment, Mulaney bears no ill will towards Culkin. Mulaney told Vogue that the original Home Alone is “an almost perfect film,” and that he didn’t “think anyone could do it as well as Macaulay.” Although he admitted to being “jealous” that he wasn’t involved with the film, Mulaney has referenced the Home Alone franchise in his stand-up material. A joke from his 2012 Netflix comedy special The Comeback Kid references his admiration of Culkin. He lampooned the title of the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and discussed common misconceptions about New York City in movies.

Macaulay Culkin Was Perfect for 'Home Alone'

Close

An alternate version of history where Mulaney played Kevin certainly would have been interesting, as he has proven to be one of the funniest and most incisive comedians of the 21st century. However, it's hard to imagine anyone but Culkin playing Kevin considering how perfect his performance is in the original film. Home Alone’s concept had the potential to be either too goofy or completely mean-spirited; the earnestness that Culkin brought to the role ensured that the film still had a heart. Although the comic mayhem that ensues at the McCallister household may be what makes Home Alone so funny, it's the empathy that viewers feel for Culkin that makes the film a holiday classic that’s worth watching all-year round.

Culkin’s importance within the Home Alone franchise became clear when the sequels started rolling out. Although Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was essentially a carbon copy of its predecessor, the sequel still worked because of Culkin’s performance. Culkin was able to show how Kevin had matured since the events of the first film, and continued to generate sympathy for the character when he became stranded alone in the Big Apple. While great comedy sequels are few and far between, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York proved itself as a worthy installment in the series.

A Home Alone film without Culkin simply didn’t work. The third installment in the series replaced Kevin with the character Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz) and became one of the most hated Christmas movies. Although Disney attempted to reboot the franchise in 2021 with the Disney+ original film Home Sweet Home Alone, which was heralded as the best film in the series since Home Alone 2, it lacked the unique charisma that Culkin had brought to the series.

John Mulaney Has Had Great Success in Film

Despite not being cast in Home Alone, Mulaney joined the writing staff of Saturday Night Live and has led a very successful career as a stand-up comedian. He has also recently become a successful voice actor with his performances in several hit animated films. He voiced Spider-Ham in the hit 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and instantly became one of the most popular alternate versions of Spider-Man. Spider-Ham was popular enough that Mulaney reprised his role for the short prequel film Spider-Ham: Caught In A Ham.

Mulaney quickly proved that his casting in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t a fluke. He added his vocal charms as the villainous Jack Horner in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a surprisingly excellent animated spinoff that became the best film in the Shrek universe. He also drew acclaim for his role as Chip in the Disney+ film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a subversive mix of live action and animation that took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Television Movie. While the Home Alone franchise may have eluded him, Mulaney has taken part in films that are destined to become family classics.

