There’s a new Home Alone movie coming to Disney+ called Home Sweet Home Alone and to celebrate, LEGO has teamed up with Disney to create a Home Alone set based on the house from the original film!

The search for Kevin McCallister will get underway with five Minifigures from the film: Kevin, Harry, Marv, Kate, and Kevin’s neighbor, old man Marley. The Wet Bandits can’t rob houses without their van, which will also be included. Kevin will be able to hide out from Harry and Marv and make his defense strategy with his treehouse and zipline. The LEGO Group also promises that the set will contain many Easter eggs from the film.

Just from the photos released from the set, one can already find a Little Nero's Pizza (although the pizza has pepperoni, and Kevin wants plain cheese), a Michael Jordan-inspired cardboard cutout to trick the Wet Bandits into thinking he's having a party, and a clock set for 9 PM - the time the Wet Bandits arrive at the McCallister abode. The setup includes several rooms from the McCallister home including the ground floor, first floor, attic, kitchen, and basement. At a whopping 3,755 pieces, this set is the largest one on the market.

For those that have been living under a rock, the classic movie tells the tale of a child, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) whose family, in a rush to get to the airport for their holiday vacation, forgets him entirely. On the plane, Kevin’s mother (Catherine O’Hara), realizes the mistake and tries to rectify the situation to get back to her son as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, back in the McCallister’s Chicago neighborhood, Kevin’s home is under attack by a couple of bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. From here, the hijinks begin and we won’t tell you what happens next, but if you haven’t seen Home Alone, stop everything you're doing and turn it on already!

If the new set isn't quite enough Home Alone for you, you can get to the closest major LEGO store (such as New York, Chicago, and Paris) and check out the life-sized statues of the Kevin McCallister Minifigures. Each of these statues has QR codes which allow the scanner to play a slew of different games based on the film. Several select stores will also have a Kevin Minifigure hidden inside and if you find it, you’ll be able to scan a QR code to enter a sweepstakes to win a $1,000 LEGO gift card, as well as the Home Alone set. Seems like a great haul for those that are good at finding a needle in a haystack.

For now, enjoy the photos of the new LEGO set and write it down on your holiday wishlist. For the next installment of Home Alone, be sure to check out Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ on November 12. Check out more images from LEGO's Home Alone set below.

