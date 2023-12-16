The Big Picture Home Alone is both a funny Christmas comedy and an exciting adventure movie with dangerous stunts.

The villainous bandits, especially Joe Pesci's character, bring a genuine sense of danger to the film.

Pesci's commitment to his role resulted in some serious injuries and a permanent scar on Macaulay Culkin's finger.

Although Home Alone is regarded as one of the funniest Christmas comedies of all-time, it's also a surprisingly exciting adventure movie with many dangerous stunts. While it's amusing to watch how young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) spends his time without any parental supervision, the villainous bandits Harry Lyme (Joe Pesci) and Marv Murchins (Daniel Stern) are genuinely intimidating antagonists who bring a real sense of danger to the film. While the Wet Bandits are the butt of the joke more often than not, Pesci in particular does not shy away from showing his character’s violent nature. The film remains a beloved classic to this day because the conflict between Kevin and the bandits feels genuine. In fact, Pesci was so committed to the role that he sustained some serious injuries, and even left his young co-star with a permanent scar.

Joe Pesci Bit Macaulay Culkin Filming 'Home Alone'

Pesci’s casting in Home Alone was notable, as he had previously earned acclaim for playing violent characters in Martin Scorsese classics such as Raging Bull and Goodfellas. Although Home Alone is certainly aimed at a more family-friendly audience, that didn’t mean that Pesci took his role any less seriously. One of the most memorable sequences in the first film involves Harry tying Kevin to a door and threatening to bite all of his fingers off. In an appearance on The Late Show With Conan O’Brien, Culkin revealed that there was nothing inauthentic about the scene. During a rehearsal, Pesci actually bit Culkin’s finger and left him with a permanent scar.

While Culkin admitted to being upset at the time, it wasn’t the only instance during filming where Pesci took extreme lengths to get into character. Pesci maintained the adversarial relationship between them during the production of the film’s 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in order to ensure that Kevin and Harry still felt like enemies. In an interview with People, Pesci revealed that he purposefully ignored Culkin on set in order to “preserve the dynamic between [the characters].” Although Pesci admitted that he remembered Culkin "as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional," he felt that limiting their interactions was important. He said that he did not "want it to come across on the screen that we were in any way friendly." It was reported that Pesci even told Culkin to “shut up” when his young co-star asked him why he never smiled.

The ‘Home Alone 2’ Stunt That Injured Joe Pesci

Close

Pesci revealed to CBC’s Midday that his Home Alone role was atypical compared to the other characters that he portrayed, but that he had been attracted to the “great script.” His intention was to “play it for the kids because I never get to work for children,” and compared the film to classic Looney Toons cartoons due to the physical comedy and mayhem. Pesci cited Bugs Bunny’s ill-tempered spirit as a major inspiration for Harry. However, that didn’t mean that director Chris Columbus took any of the Home Alone traps less than seriously. Pesci said that “in addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains” he earned filming the action scenes, he "sustain[ed] serious burns" to his head filming a scene where Harry’s head is lit on fire.

While Pesci’s intensity may have made Home Alone 2: Lost In New York a difficult production, the authenticity that he brought to the character allowed the sequel to establish itself as a classic in its own right. There are very few comedy sequels that are genuinely great, but Home Alone 2: Lost In New York manages to retain the same wholesome spirit and sense of comic mischief as its predecessor. Pesci was certainly an unusual choice to play a family film antagonist, but the Home Alone franchise wouldn’t be the same without the unique dynamic between him and Culkin. It’s notable that Home Alone 3 and the other sequels without Pesci and Culkin are not regarded as classics in the same way.

