Home Alone may center around one unforgettable Kevin McCallister, but he's just one of 11 children in his extended family, who are all about to take a trip to Paris for holiday break in this hilarious Christmas classic. And after an evening of torment and arguing among the kids, it's no wonder Kevin is, at first, pleased to learn he's been left home alone.

From bully Buzz to baby Brooke to fan-favorite Fuller, each and every McCallister kid is memorable in their own way, but some are far more liked than others. Whether it's their constant bickering or the unfortunate ability to wet a bed, no McCallister kid is left behind when they're ranked least to most likable.

11/11 Buzz

Buzz McCallister is seemingly one of the oldest of the bunch, and the bully older brother of Kevin at the start of the film. A typical teenager with an attitude to match his desire for Playboy magazines and a pet tarantula, Buzz is without a doubt the least liked of the McCallister kids.

Not only does he constantly insult Kevin, but he's the most offputting when he pretends to puke up the pizza Kevin wanted. Sure, Buzz praises his little brother at the end of the film for surviving on his own, but any ounce of redemption is thrown away by the sequel when Buzz is inadvertently responsible for destroying the school Christmas concert.

10/11 Jeff

It's not entirely clear throughout the film whether Jeff is a sibling or a cousin to Kevin, but his slimy attitude is more than clear throughout the movie. Jeff comes off as one of those bullies with a whine in his voice, tossing insults left and right.

But Jeff proves he's one of the least likable after Kevin accidentally ruins their dinner and blurts out, "Kevin, you're such a disease!" It's certainly not as bad as Kevin's uncle outright calling him a jerk, but it definitely puts him on the naughty list.

9/11 Megan

Of the six females in the family, Megan has to be the biggest mean girl of them all. Unlike the other girls, Megan actively treats the others badly, calling the other boys names before finally targeting Kevin as he seeks help packing his suitcase.

On Kevin's first attempt at getting Megan's help, it's revealed she simply told him "tough." By his second interaction with her, she calls him both a dope and an idiot within a single sentence, then goes on to remind him of how helpless he is.

8/11 Tracy

Tracy seems to be another mean girl in the bunch, and despite not appearing in many scenes in the film, manages to be mean in most of them. Tracy's introduction in the film is her yelling at Fuller about not being able to find toothpaste before she heads upstairs.

Tracy is next seen during the pizza dinner fiasco, and while she doesn't speak a word, she's one of the many family members who give Kevin a death stare before he's taken up to the attic to go to bed, not earning her any points with Kevin or the viewers.

7/11 Linnie

Linnie appears to be one of those people who have mastered the backhanded compliment when she chimes in on her brother's packing conversation with Jeff and Megan. The first thing she says to Kevin is, "Kev, what are you so worried about?" in a sweet and caring tone.

But it all changes in an instant when she follows up by reminding him their mom is going to pack his stuff for him anyway, saying, "You're what the French call les incompétents," finally revealing her insult after the initial fake concern.

6/11 Sondra

Sondra is an interesting character because while she doesn't appear much in the film, when she does, she never once drops her nasty nature. The first time Sondra is seen in the film, it's when she blows off the cop with a loud, obnoxious, "No!" when asked if her parents live in the house.

Sondra's next notable scene comes after Kevin ruins dinner and she's one of the first people seen giving him a look of disgust as she wipes up the spilled drinks like the rest of her siblings and cousins.

5/11 Heather

As the oldest of the kids, teenager Heather tends to keep a mature tone to her voice whenever she's not whacking out the attitude. Heather speaks calmly to the cop standing in their entryway, then makes a wisecrack after being in charge of rounding up the kids to head to the airport.

As the oldest, Heather seems to leave Kevin and the other kids alone throughout the film, and her mistaking their neighbor for Kevin during her count led to the entirety of the film, but her attitude problem leaves her smack in the middle of the likability scale.

4/11 Rod

Rod winds up being one of the few kids in the family who isn't prone to bullying and insulting others. Aside from barely interacting with Kevin, he innocently learns of the South Bend Shovel Slayer from Buzz and is one of the only ones not to give Kevin the ultimate death stare during dinner.

These things should make Rod a more likable character, but aside from the fact he's barely in the film, he definitely loses points for being best buddies with the worst of them all, Buzz.

3/11 Brooke

Not only is she the youngest of the McCallister clan, but Brooke may just be the only kid not to utter a word during the film. Instead, she's merely seen staring, wide eyes behind her glasses and her jaw hanging open as she and Fuller look up at the cop standing in the entryway.

She's far more cute and innocent compared to the rest of the kids, and while she does give Kevin a look as he pans across his disgusted family members, hers is more of a look of disappointment than one of hatred for her cousin.

2/11 Kevin

As one of the youngest in the family, Kevin tends to get the brunt of it all from the other kids, but that doesn't stop him from throwing shade when it's deserved. A pro at namecalling, Kevin always knows how to hurl insults right back, and even stands up to his mother when necessary.

Kevin is loved for his wise guy nature and ability to think on his feet (especially with his iconic traps in Home Alone) when it comes to the burglars in the neighborhood, but what makes him a likable character is the way he befriends someone who appears as an enemy and shares a heart-to-heart that eventually leads to both his house and his life being saved.

1/11 Fuller

Of all the McCallister kids, the easiest to like has to be young Fuller. Played by Kevin's portrayer McCaulay Culkin's real-life brother Kieran Culkin in one of his many pre-Succession roles, Fuller acts as a hilarious addition to the family.

Though he doesn't speak much, his blatant use as an ad for Pepsi remains funny over 30 years later, but it's the moment when he hops up from the dinner table just to get squished against the wall by Uncle Frank's chair that keeps him as a lovable underdog of the film.

