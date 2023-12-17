The Big Picture Chris Columbus's short-lived involvement with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation led to him directing Home Alone.

Released in 1989 and 1990, respectively, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Home Alone have achieved a level of longevity and affection among audiences that few holiday-themed films can claim. Between Clark Griswold's (Chevy Chase) bumbling attempts at celebrating Christmas and Kevin McAllister's (Macaulay Culkin) yuletide showdown with hapless burglars (Joe Pesci & Daniel Stern), the comedy classics have practically become mandated viewing throughout November and December. But despite knowing the films by heart and being able to recite lines of dialogue at the drop of a hat, even the most devoted fans may not be privy to a bit of trivia regarding Home Alone's director Chris Columbus, and how his short-lived involvement with Christmas Vacation ultimately led to securing a gig that forever changed his career.

Chris Columbus Was Going To Direct 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Though he scored a hit with his directorial debut, Adventures in Babysitting, Chris Columbus was looking for a rebound after his second film flopped. "I directed Heartbreak Hotel, and it was a disaster," he told Yahoo News. "It opened on a Friday, and by Wednesday it was only playing at two o’clock in the afternoon." But along came beloved filmmaker John Hughes, who offered Columbus the opportunity to direct Christmas Vacation, the planned third installment chronicling the Griswold family's misadventures. According to Insider, Columbus "needed the job desperately" and seized the opportunity, though it came with a personal price.

One might expect jumping onboard a popular franchise alongside a comedic powerhouse like Chevy Chase to be a thrilling prospect, and as a self-proclaimed lover of Christmas, Chris Columbus recalls the offer with fondness. Upon his first meeting with Chase, however, he found himself at odds with his leading man. "To be completely honest, Chevy treated me like dirt," he remembers. Perturbed but determined to forge ahead, Columbus began work on Christmas Vacation, and per Yahoo News, some of the second unit photography he directed made the film's final cut. But as production progressed, Columbus and Chase's relationship became so turbulent that the embattled filmmaker threw in the towel. He called John Hughes and said, "'There’s no way I can do this movie. I know I need to work, but I can’t do it with this guy.'"

John Hughes Offered the 'Home Alone' Script to Chris Columbus After 'Christmas Vacation'

Crisis can be a precursor to unexpected good fortune, and in Chris Columbus' case, his abrupt departure from Christmas Vacation opened the door for the professional opportunity of a lifetime. Per Insider, Columbus was living with his parents when he suddenly found himself out of a job. But a short time later, he received two scripts from John Hughes, one of which was about a precocious young boy who's accidentally left home alone by his vacationing parents. "The rest is history," Columbus remembers. "I thankfully chose Home Alone."

For Columbus and Hughes alike, collaborating on the 1990 comedy was like striking cinematic gold. Home Alone went on to become one of the biggest hits of all time, remaining atop the domestic box office for 12 consecutive weeks, grossing a staggering $476 million worldwide. Not accounting for inflation, the film remains the second highest-grossing comedy domestically more than three decades later. Its financial success aside, Home Alone propelled 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin to tremendous heights of fame and fortune, while also making Chris Columbus a household name as a director.

Enduring as a premier holiday classic that spawned numerous sequels, Home Alone has also been added to the prestigious National Film Registry for its "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance," further cementing its status as an iconic American comedy. The film's inclusion means a great deal to Chris Columbus, who told The Washington Post, "This means the film will live forever. It's the biggest honor that I've ever had in my life." While Home Alone's success can be largely attributed to Macaulay Culkin's charming performance and John Hughes' simple yet cleverly-written screenplay, Columbus' directorial contribution can't be taken for granted. In hindsight, perhaps we all owe an unusual debt of gratitude to Chevy Chase for his antagonistic tendencies.

Chevy Chase Has a Long-Held Reputation of Being Difficult To Work With

Image via Warner Bros.

While he's undeniably talented, treating audiences to a host of memorable and beloved characters for nearly half a century, Chevy Chase's career as a performer has consistently been accompanied by a notorious reputation for being difficult to work with. Dating back to his early days in show business, Chase's disagreeable and antagonistic persona was well-known among his fellow cast members on Saturday Night Live, leading to a legendary backstage confrontation with Bill Murray in the minutes leading to Chase delivering an opening monologue. The comedy stars would quickly rekindle their friendship, but the incident was only one of several fraught encounters Chase would be involved in with co-workers.

Decades later, when Chase was once again part of a comedy ensemble on the hit show Community, he was the subject of troubling allegations made by co-workers. Among those accusing him of misbehavior included showrunner Dan Harmon, who alleged the actor used a racial slur during an argument. Additionally, according to Entertainment Weekly, co-star Donald Glover accused Chase of trying to "disrupt his scenes by making racial and insensitive jokes between takes." Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chase's response left little to the imagination as the comedy star shot back at his critics. "I am who I am," he told CBS. "I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care."

