Director Chris Columbus did not hold back when the topic of the Disney+ Home Alone reboot came up in a recent interview. Columbus directed both the 1990 original and the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The reboot will directed by Dan Mazer and is written by Saturday Night Live duo Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. At the end of 2019, it was announced that Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates would take on the role originated by Macaulay Culkin. The supporting reboot cast includes Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Kenan Thompson, and Timothy Simons.

Columbus is currently making the press rounds to promote his newest holiday romp, The Christmas Chronicles 2. But, while speaking with Insider, the topic of the 30-year-old Christmas movie which has gone on to become a classic in the ensuing years was broached. When asked about the reboot, Columbus criticized it and went so far as to brand it "a waste of time." He explained,

Image via 20th Century Fox

"Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

On one hand, you can see the validity of Columbus's critique. Home Alone's staying power is proven and, as subsequent sequels have proven, the charm of the original's premise wears off when you copy and paste is repeatedly. Then again — and this may just be me — the cast and crew assembled for the Home Alone reboot seems like a real winner. Why not see what new tricks the reboot attempts before roundly negging it?

Columbus also made time in his chat with Insider to reflect on Donald Trump's Home Alone 2 cameo, revealing the soon-to-be-ex-president essentially bullied his way into the movie.

Image via 20th Century Studios

We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

The Home Alone reboot is currently in production but on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three Home Alone movies are now available to watch on Disney+. The first two Home Alone movies will also feature prominently in Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup (see the schedule here). Get even more Disney+ updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

