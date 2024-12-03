The holidays are fast approaching, but so is a milestone anniversary for an all-time classic. 2025 will mark 35 years since the original Home Alone, from director Chris Columbus and writer John Hughes, hit theaters and made the McCallister family an annual part of many fans' seasonal watching. Ahead of the special occasion, the pop-culture apparel brand RSVLTS has unveiled a new collection paying homage to the memorable little moments that make the film so special and Collider can bring you an exclusive look at the items on offer. From Little Nero's Pizza to the Wet Bandits and the Kenosha Kickers polka group led by John Candy's Gus Polinski, everything is represented with hats, t-shirts, jackets, and button-downs available in the brand's KUNUFLEX material.

Though Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) may have been forgotten at home in Home Alone, he and his family encounter plenty of colorful characters throughout the film. One of the earliest they meet is a delivery boy from Little Nero's who brings them food before their Paris trip and later leaves Kevin a lovely cheese pizza just for him. The new coach's jacket copies his look with the same white, red, and green design and a back featuring the restaurant's logo, while a white t-shirt promises "No fiddlin' around" when it comes to delivering the pie. The Kickers, whom Kate (Catherine O'Hara) rides back to Chicago with get a wide selection of items too, including a black t-shirt with tour dates and a cap with the band's name and a bear mug on it. Capping it all off, however, is "The Polinski," a bomber jacket taking inspiration from the band's outfits and honoring the "Polka King of the Midwest."

The final two items in the set pay homage to Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci) in two very different ways. Both are button-down shirts, though the first is black and dressier with a pattern referencing Harry's line about the McCallister house being "The Silver Tuna" of the neighborhood. Their attempts to rob the place end in a painful, hilarious fashion thanks to Kevin, something that's represented in the "Seasons Beatings" shirt with traps and the two screaming Wet Bandits. In all, RSVLTS will feature the hat for $30 USD, the t-shirt for $32 USD, the button-downs for $70 USD, and the jackets for $87 USD.

'Home Alone' Remains a Holiday Staple Heading Into Its 35th Anniversary