Disney+ has announced that 20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone will debut exclusively on the streaming platform just in time for the holidays. The new chapter on the iconic franchise that pitches ingenious kids against home invaders will introduce a new protagonist almost a decade after the last installment’s release.

The first Home Alone was released in 1990, taking Macaulay Culkin to fame with his lead role of Kevin McCallister. After a successful sequel in 1992, the franchise replaced the child protagonist in a series of films that were poorly received. The fifth and last movie on the franchise, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, was released straight to video in 2012. Home Sweet Home Alone is Disney’s opportunity to revive the popular franchise.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED:‌ The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) from a script by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell (Saturday Night Live), Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Devin Ratray (Home Alone), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Chris Parnell (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues).

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on Disney+ on November 12. Check out the official synopsis below:

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Best Funny Christmas Movies & Holiday Comedies to Make Your Season Bright

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Dune' Poster Gives Us a Look at the Citizens of Arrakis Oscar Isaac's beard is looking as glorious as ever.

Read Next