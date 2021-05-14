If you're a fan of the first season of Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark, your wait for Season 2 will soon be over. This week, the streamer announced a June 11 release date and dropped the first official trailer to tease the sophomore season of the hit mystery/thriller. The ten-episode second season will debut with its first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

The series is based on the life and investigations of real-life journalist Hilde Kate Lysiak and her efforts to uncover the truth. Season 1 focuses on Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) who helps solve a cold case after moving from the big city to her father's lakeside town. The trailer for Season 2 starts off with the kids from the previous season, a little older now, preparing for their new school year — some of them even graduating to high school.

In addition to Prince, the series also stars Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini. The series is executive produced by showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner and Sharlene Martin. It was co-created by Fox and Resnik.

The first episode of Season 2 will premiere June 11, and a new episode will be released each week. You can catch up on Season 1 of Home Before Dark right now on Apple TV+. Check out the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Home Before Dark:

In season two of the dramatic mystery series, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

