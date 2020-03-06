‘Home Before Dark’ Trailer Reveals the Apple TV+ Mystery from Jon M. Chu

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Home Before Dark, the small-town mystery show executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu. The series was created and executive produced by showrunners Dara Resnik (Daredevil) and Dana Fox (How to Be Single).

Home Before Dark offers more proof that if you’re visiting and/or live in a sleepy, quiet town just don’t ask anyone any questions. You will unearth some long-buried truth, and it will be connected to you on a personal level. The latest culprit is fourth-grade investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak (Brooklynn Prince), whose ambitions as a reporter lead her to a mysterious cold case that involves a kidnapping and her own father (Jim Sturgess). Prince has already made impressive showings in films like The Florida Project and the (otherwise very unfortunate) The Turning and this series definitely looks worth a watch, although it is kind of interesting how almost every show on Apple TV+ looks, visually, like it was made by Steven Spielberg. (Including, of course, the one he actually made.) There are definitely way worse inspirations, I guess.

Check out the trailer below. Home Before Dark debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 3.

Here is the official synopsis for Home Before Dark: