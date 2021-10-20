The concept is simple: three siblings, three very different tax brackets. Home Economics premiered in April 2021 with a seven-episode season, and was then renewed for a second season which premiered in September 2021. The first season wasn’t bad, but it’s the second season that has really kicked the show into gear. Too many shows aren’t given the benefit of a second season to let the show grow into itself. Thankfully, Home Economics got the opportunity. Here are three reasons Season 2 feels way more comfortable in its own skin.

The premise has faded into the background

Yes, it’s a show about money, but money doesn’t have to be all that’s talked about. Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is a multi-millionaire who owns his own private equity firm and lives in a McMansion overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. Tom (Topher Grace), a fledgling author who, despite living in an adorable Craftsman home in the bay area, is clearly struggling for money. As his wife, Marina (Karla Souza) has decided to leave her lucrative law career and be a stay-at-home mom for their newborn twins, the only source of income is Tom’s non-existent new novel. And Sarah (Caitlin McGee), who lives with her wife (Sasheer Zamata) and two kids in an apartment that a Bay Area realtor would refer to as “cosy” has recently lost her job while refusing to hit up Connor for help. The topic of money is always present and obvious, but not making it the forefront of every episode has only made the show stronger. Sure, Sarah will make a snide comment every once in a while about the laughable excess of Connor’s lifestyle, but she will also happily accept VIP tickets to a 49ers game. We have been shown their income disparities enough that they don’t have to be told. Money is a factor in all walks of life, but at the end of the day, it’s family that matters. And sometimes a show about simple, old-fashioned family dynamics is more than enough content to be quality television.

The first season hook (thankfully) wrapped up quickly

Desperate to write a new hit novel, Tom’s editor (Nicole Byer) loves his pitch about writing a tell-all about his family. Tom decides to keep this a secret worrying about how his siblings will react. But it’s never really clear why he is so worried. Connor nor Sarah really have anything to lose by him writing about them. Even when he tries to make it salacious, it comes off as complimentary. Tom is too sweet to write maliciously and reframes the book as a tribute to the strengths of his family. When this secret novel is revealed in the finale, the family winds up being supportive and excited for his new book. And the audience got to breathe a sigh of relief that this would no longer drive the show because it wasn’t needed. It was a conflict that was installed to create tension among the siblings. However, siblings don’t need a reason for tension - being siblings is all the tension they need. Once this storyline was resolved, we really got the chance to get to know the family and enjoy their relationships.

The cast has gelled

Tom, Sarah and Connor really do feel like siblings. They argue, they tease, they prank, but they support like no other. Tom’s wife, Marina, and Sarah’s wife, Denise, have that special bond that only spouses of siblings can have. And their kids feel like a bunch of cousins who love to hang out together. It would be easy for these characters to fall into a trope trap, instead, they have layers and are complicated which makes them not only relatable but likable. The casting has to be commended. Taking an established comedic leading man such as Topher Grace and surrounding him with experienced character actors, the cast seems to melt into an ensemble that is familiar and entertaining. Caitlin McGee is no stranger to comedy from her work on the Apple + Show, Mythic Quest and Sasheer Zamata is an SNL and UCB alum. Jimmy Tatro first broke onto the scene with his web series, LifeAccordingtoJimmy, but viewers may know him best from American Vandal and Alex’s boyfriend on Modern Family. But the biggest revelation is Karla Souza.

After numerous roles in Mexican television and film, she made her debut in the U.S. in 2014 in How to Get Away With Murder. Knowing her more as a dramatic actress, her comedic timing comes as a delightful surprise. As Tom’s wife Marina, she is often referred to as everyone’s favorite in the family as well as the one no one would mess with. The electric chemistry with Tom is that of a couple who have been through the wringer but would die for each other. Let’s hope this show lasts long enough to meet some of Marina and Denise’s family to see how they match up with the family they married into. And lastly, the supporting cast includes child actors Jordyn Curet, Jecobi Swain, Chloe Jo Rountree, and Shiloh Bearman as the sibling's children, Nora Dunn and Phil Reeves as the siblings’ parents, and the scene-stealing Lidia Porto as Lupe, Connor’s housekeeper/nanny, all provide many a laugh in their reactions to the antics of the Hayworth family. Rounding out these characters and letting them settle into these roles has allowed the narrative and the world of the characters be fully established, and should give it more longevity.

Overall, Home Economics fits in nicely with what has shaped up to be quite the comedy lineup on ABC Wednesdays. With established hits like The Goldbergs and The Conners, as well as the new Wonder Years reboot, Home Economics has earned its position as the anchor for the four shows. The comedic writing is only out shadowed by the sweetness factor especially for those viewers with siblings that they love and miss, it will hit just the right balance.

New episodes of Home Economics airs Wednesday nights on ABC. All aired episodes are available on Hulu and ABC’s streaming app.

