When family and money come together, you get ABC’s Home Economics, a sitcom that follows three adult siblings who are currently living life at different financial security levels. The show is coming back for Season 3, which is set to premiere on September 21, 2022, with weekly episodes released every Wednesday at a new time slot of 9:30/8:30c. The official synopsis of the TV show is as follows:

“Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.”

Heartwarming and endearing, Home Economics is a testament to what it means to be family despite adulting while being on different ends of the economic spectrum. With kids in the mix, things are about to get even more hilarious with random shenanigans and witty banter between children and grown-ups. Check out the cast and character guide for Home Economics below.

Related:Forget Tom Hardy, Topher Grace Is MY Venom

Topher Grace as Tom

Image Via ABC

Topher Graces plays Tom, a middle-class writer who has a hard time coming up with impressive works. The eldest of the three siblings, Tom is currently married to Marina and has a daughter named Camila. Grace is well-known for starring in the hit series That ‘70s Show, which has become an iconic piece of pop culture. You can also see him in the Jon Stewart political comedy Irresistible, performing with the likes of Chris Cooper and Steve Carell. The actor was nominated for the prestigious SAG Award for his role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Grace is set to play a special guest role in the upcoming period teen sitcom That '90s Show, which will star the characters that appeared in its predecessor That '70s Show. Reprising his role as Eric Forman, you can catch his lovable character back in action soon on Netflix.

Caitlin McGee as Sarah

Image via ABC

Caitlin McGee plays Sarah, the middle sibling of the trio. She works as a child therapist but doesn’t come home with the dough needed to make ends meet. Sarah tied the knot with Denise and is the mother of her two adopted kids, Kelvin and Shamiah. McGee was previously in the legal drama Bluff City Law, in which she plays an excellent lawyer whose life is going well for her until her mother suddenly passes away. McGee also stars alongside Dev Patel and Catherine Keener in Modern Love, an anthology series following the blooming love stories that take place in New York City - available exclusively on Prime Video. Her credits also include Grey’s Anatomy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Jimmy Tatro as Connor

Image via ABC

Jimmy Tatro plays Connor, the youngest sibling who’s living a very well-to-do life thanks to his private equity firm. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so well in his personal life. Currently going through an unexpected divorce, Connor is going through the motions while taking care of his daughter, Gretchen. Tatro’s recent work includes Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. He's also known for The Real Bros of Simi Valley, created by and starring Tatro himself. His most popular performance is in Season 1 of Netflix’s American Vandal, which earned him a nomination for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor. Shiloh Bearman plays Connor's daughter Gretchen. Tatro is set to take on the lead role in the upcoming feature film California King, acting alongside Travis Bennett from FX's Dave. While not much is known about the project at the moment, the movie is a comedy piece that combines the power of friendship, an unintentional kidnapping that's gone dangerously sideways, and mattresses.

Karla Souza as Marina

Image via ABC

Karla Souza plays Marina, Tom’s wife who once worked as a successful lawyer. She’s now a stay-at-home mom whose primary focus is raising her children. Souza’s most prominent work to date is her role as Laurel in the thriller series How to Get Away with Murder, appearing opposite the iconic Viola Davis. Her latest projects include playing Rosario in the Spanish-language drama El Presidente, is created by Academy Award winner Armando Bo for Prime Video. Souza also spent four years as part of a professional theater company, giving her the acting chops she’s known for. Her other projects include Instructions Not Included and Nosotros Los Nobles, some of the top-grossing films in Mexico.

Sasheer Zamata as Denise

Image via ABC

Sasheer Zamata plays Denise, Sarah’s wife and a professional teacher by day. Zamata is known for her work in the comedy field, once appearing as a cast member on Saturday Night Live for four seasons. She’s also performed on Late Night with Stephen Colbert. In addition to stand-up comedy, she’s acted in Hulu’s Woke and starred in the horror-comedy Spree. She currently has a podcast called Best Friends that she hosts with her best friend and fellow comedian Nicole Byer.

Jordyn Curet as Shamiah

Image via ABC

Jordyn Curet plays Shamiah, Sara and Denise’s daughter. Curet is relatively new to the acting world, currently with just a few years of experience under her belt. Nevertheless, she has managed to rack up an impressive portfolio, with a supporting role in the Oscar-nominated movie Marriage Story, starring Laura Dern, Adam Driver, and Scarlett Johansson. She also plays a recurring role in Raven’s Home on Disney Channel and is the host of Life Hacks for Kids, a YouTube series released by DreamWorks TV. Her other roles include playing Kayla Watkinson on The Neighborhood and a young Phylicia Rasha in the live show A Tale of Two Sisters.

Related:Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'

JeCobi Swain as Kelvin

Image via ABC

JeCobi Swain plays Kelvin, Sarah and Denise’s son. His acting career goes back to when he was just only four years old and he has worked alongside acclaimed actors such as Anthony Mackie, Gabrielle Union, and Teyana Taylor.

Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila

Image via ABC

Chloe Jo Rountree appears as Camila, Tom’s and Marina’s daughter. Rountree started acting very early with feature films like 108 Stitches, working side-by-side with Golden Globe-winning actor Bruce Davidson. She’s also appeared in 400 to Oahu, which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival.