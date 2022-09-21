Collider is happy to share an all-new clip from ABC’s Home Economics ahead of its Season 3 premiere today. The new clip pays homage to Star Wars as a battle takes place on the battlefield of champions: Galaxy's Edge Attraction at Disneyland. It's exactly what you expect from an episode entitled, “Mickey Ears, $19.99.”

The new 41-second clip sees Tom and Connor, played by Topher Grace (That ‘70s Show) and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), respectively, in the middle of a fight in Batuu at Galaxy's Edge. Tom with a blue toy lightsaber with Connor brandishing a red one. The two circle their table, taking a few swings at each other as Tom voices his displeasure that Connor thinks what's best for him just because he has more money than the struggling author. As the two exchange a few more swings, Tom finds himself being disarmed, grasping onto a pole as if he finds himself holding on for dear life on the Cloud City of Bespin. Standing over his defeated older brother, Connor reveals that he is Tom's publisher, to which Tom cries out in a way that would bring a tear to the eye of Mark Hamill. Tom's wife, Marina (Karla Souza) apologizes to a Chewbacca cast member for the scene.

Starting in April 2021 and created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, Home Economics is a sitcom that follows a group of three adult siblings and their families as they all navigate the world living at different financial security levels. The series is written by Colton, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Aboud, Grace, Dean Holland, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang.

Image via ABC

Between the two brothers of Tom and Connor is Sarah, the middle sibling of the trio who works as a child therapist played by Caitlin McGee. Other cast members in the series include Sasheer Zamata as Denise, Sarah’s wife and a professional teacher, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Sara and Denise’s daughter, JeCobi Swain as Kelvin, Sarah and Denise’s son, and Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila, Tom’s and Marina’s daughter, among others. The series was renewed on May 13, 2022, a few days before the Season 2 finale on May 18.

Season 3 of Home Economics is set to premiere later tonight on September 21 with weekly episodes released every Wednesday at a new time slot of 9:30/8:30c. You can check out the exclusive Star Wars-inspired clip as well as read the official synopsis for the episode below: