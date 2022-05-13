In a week that has been marked with renewals and cancellations, ABC announced that Wednesday night comedies Home Economics, The Wonder Years, and The Conners will all return for another season of laughter next year.

Home Economics, which stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah and Jimmy Tatro as Connor, was picked up for Season 3. The show follows the three Hayworth siblings as they navigate their relationships as adults, despite their different paths and different socio-economic standings. Also along for the ride are Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata as Marina and Denise respectively. The series was created by Colton and John Aboud, who executive produce alongside Jason Wang and Grace, Eric, and Kim Tannenbaum.

Freshman comedy The Wonder Years was also picked up for Season 2. The series follows the Williams family, a middle-class Black family who live in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s. Like the original 1990s series of the same name, The Wonder Years is framed through the point of view of preteen Dean (Elisha "EJ" Williams), with narration from his adult self provided by none other than the legendary Don Cheadle. The series also stars Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh as Dean's parents Bill and Lillian, and Laura Kariuki as his younger sister Kim.

Image Via ABC

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Will Make an Appearance on the Season 2 Finale of ABC's 'Big Sky'

The Wonder Years is produced by Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Marc Velez, and Fred Savage, who also starred in the original series. Savage, however, was recently fired from the series amid allegations of inappropriate conduct. A spokesperson for 20th Television told Deadline, “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Finally, The Connors was renewed for Season 5. The reboot of a reboot — created after controversial remarks from Roseanne Barr prompted ABC to cancel her Roseanne revival — stars John Goodman as working-class patriarch and widower Dan Conner. The series also stars Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson. Gilbert serves as executive producer for the series alongside Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The season finales of Home Economics, The Wonder Years, and The Connors all air on May 18, 2022.

'Ghosted' Wraps Filming, Chris Evans Posts Behind-the-Scenes Image

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Arezou Amin (49 Articles Published) Arezou Amin is a news editor for Collider. She is also the Managing Editor of The Geeky Waffle, and hosts the Space Waffles podcast on their network. Arezou is a member of the Writers Guild of Canada, and enjoys working on novels when she can. She reads all the time, and travels as much as she can. She is a lover of Star Wars, romance novels, and collects red lipstick in every shade you can think of. More From Arezou Amin

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe