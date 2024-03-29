The Big Picture Patricia Richardson shuts down Home Improvement reunion rumors, citing lack of interest from co-stars and changes in the cast.

Tim Allen never approached Richardson or Jonathan Taylor Thomas about a potential reunion project, despite claiming everyone was on board.

Richardson feels good about where they ended the series, saying "We did it well and quit at the right time."

Patricia Richardson, best known for her role as Jill Taylor on the beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement, has officially closed the door on any rumors about a potential reunion or reboot series. In a recent interview with the Back to the Best podcast, Richardson revealed that not only is there no such project in the works, but also, Tim Allen, who played her on-screen husband Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, never approached her or co-star Jonathan Taylor Thomas about the possibility. Home Improvement, which aired from 1991 to 1999, became a staple of '90s television, chronicling the life and hilarious mishaps of the Taylor family.

The show was renowned for its blend of humor, heartwarming moments, and, of course, the iconic "Tool Time" segments. It's no surprise that fans have been clamoring for a reunion or reboot, eager to see where the Taylors are today. However, Richardson's recent statements have poured cold water on these hopes, as she claimed that not only was there no reunion ever planned but that Allen claimed to be speaking for them. She said:

"He kept coming out publicly and saying everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, or Jonathan, who I talk to. And I asked Jonathan about being asked and he said no, and I thought it was so weird, why is he going around telling people this when he hasn't talked to you or me? I think that's weird."

Why Doesn't Patricia Richardson Want a 'Home Improvement' Reunion?

Image via ABC

For Richardson, it makes zero sense to do a reunion, for reasons she made abundantly clear. Allen has his own successful career, while she is content doing her own thing. Thomas — who played the middle son, Randy — has no interest in acting, while Taran Smith, who played the youngest son, Mark, largely retired from acting following the series' end. He has since focused on non-entertainment endeavors, including running a non-dairy cheese company and other business ventures.

Earl Hindman, who played the beloved neighbor Wilson whose face was always partially hidden, continued acting until his death in 2003. Zachery Ty Bryan, meanwhile, would absolutely find it difficult to reprise his role as Brad, the eldest son given he is a multiple-time felon for crimes ranging from domestic assault to fraud.

"I wouldn't want to do a show. Zach is now a felon, Taran hasn't acted since he left the show, he's not an actor anymore, and Jonathan's not really interested in acting, he wants to direct and write," she explained.

"And we don't have Wilson anymore. So if they did it without Earl, and just two kids probably, if that, it's not going to be the same show. People think we can just go back 30 years ago and do the same show, we can't, we've all changed quite a bit. The show would be very weird. We did it well, and quit at the right time before it got really bad, and it should just stay as it is, and not become a bad version of it."

Home Improvement can be streamed in its entirety on Disney+ now, and then on Netflix from February 2025. You can listen to Richardson's full episode of Back to the Best below.

Home Improvement Release Date September 17, 1991 Creator Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean Cast Tim Allen , Earl Hindman , Richard Karn , Debbe Dunning , Zachery Ty Bryan , Jonathan Taylor Thomas Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 8 Distributor Buena Vista Television Main Characters Tim Taylor, Jill Taylor, Al Borland, Brad Taylor, Randy Taylor, Mark Taylor, Wilson Producer Gayle S. Maffeo, Alan Padula, Jon Pasquin Production Company Wind Dancer Productions, Touchstone Television Number of Episodes 204

Watch on Disney+