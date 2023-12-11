The Big Picture Home Improvement turned Tim Allen into a household name, following the exploits of Tim Taylor and his "Tool Time" show.

The show featured family melodrama, accidents from Tim's pursuit of "more power," and insights from his neighbor Wilson.

Home Improvement will be available on Netflix starting February 2025, part of Disney's deal to share 14 shows with the streaming giant.

It's time for Netflix subscribers to grab their tool belts and prepare for "Tool Time" with Tim "The Toolman" Taylor. Today, Disney inked a deal with Netflix to share 14 of its popular shows with the rival streamer over the next two years. Each title will be available on Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months after its premiere. Among those heading over in the deal is the Tim Allen-led classic sitcom Home Improvement, which premieres on the platform in February 2025.

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1991 through 1999 and followed the exploits of Tim Taylor, Allen's fictional host of the in-world home improvement show "Tool Time." In between selling power tools and causing accidents amidst his never-ending pursuit of "more power," he tries his best to take care of his family including his three sons with help from his wife and his straight-man co-host. Many viewers will also remember Tim's mysterious neighbor, Wilson (Earl Hindman), who doled out wisdom while mostly hidden from behind the fence between their yards.

The acclaimed trio of Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean created Home Improvement for ABC based on old stand-up routines by Allen. Aside from "The Toolman," whose star would rise to include Toy Story, The Santa Clause, and Galaxy Quest, the show also featured the talents of Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill and Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith as his sons Brad, Randy, and Mark respectively. Tim's "Tool Time" partner Al Borland was played by Richard Karn, though the show-within-a-show also briefly featured Pamela Anderson and later Debbe Dunning who introduced the pair in each episode.

'Home Improvement' Is Part of a Massive Netflix and Disney Haul

During its time on-air, Home Improvement remained one of the most-watched shows on television and its streaming life has been no different. It's a big return for Netflix, which is also receiving Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, The Resident, ESPN 30 for 30, My Wife and Kids, Reba, The Bernie Mac Show and the Wonder Years reboot as part of the agreement. The move is in preparation for the merged Disney+ and Hulu app which will launch in full in March 2024. To make the new app all the more enticing for bundle subscribers, the House of Mouse is hauling in the entire catalog of Grey's Anatomy, which will stream on a Disney platform for the first time.

Home Improvement arrives on Netflix on February 1, 2025. During that time, it will still be available to stream on Hulu. Read our guide here for everything to know about the Disney+ and Hulu merger.