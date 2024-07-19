An all too possible reality, home invasion movies stir up the double-check the locks, looking-over-your-shoulder paranoia for moviegoers. Not exclusive to horror but often finding a home there, intruder movies thrive off of the nightmarish possibility someone is watching and waiting to strike inside the place audiences are most vulnerable: their home. The home invasion genre isn't just about the physical breach of boundaries for the sake of sadistic violence or financial retribution but also accepting of the psychological intrusion that can occur in addition or as a precursor.

They're hold-your-breath, watch-where-you-step, and you-gotta-run-for-it type films that demand meaningful audience investment and engagement. From notable horror franchises to the "What did I just watch?" titles that so many love, the best home invasion movies prey on the fear of spontaneity and unjustified terror. These films depict the intensified fight-or-flight response and the reality that the only person who can save them is themselves.

10 'The Purge' (2013)

Directed by James DeMonaco

A creative take on political horror, the first installment in this popular franchise is by far the best of the series. The titular event is a 12-hour period in which all crime is legal. For James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) and his family, it's an unsettling evening, but one where they are protected by a robust security system; however, when an intruder (Edwin Hodge) seeking refuge places a target on their backs, the Sandin's fight to survive a murderous mob and avoid turning to the violence they swear to avoid during the annual event.

The Purge takes home invasion to a new level by allowing the crime spree to be completely legal. There's no rescue coming, and the 12-hour countdown is painstakingly slow. The resources available to the Sandins are not afforded to every citizen during the purge, forcing a thought-provoking conversation among audience members that begs the question, "What would you do?" The franchise gained steam with horror audiences over critics, but the first movie remains a terrifying installment in the home invasion genre.

9 'mother!' (2017)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

A stressful but wild film, Darren Aronofsky's mother! is a home invasion that forces audiences to connect the dots throughout the entire film, making them work for the light-bulb payoff moment. The film stars Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence as a couple determined to make their rural home paradise. Their peace and tranquility are disrupted when an onslaught of unknown guests descend upon their home, driving Mother (Lawrence) to the edge as her husband (Bardem) revels in the attention.

mother! is, first and foremost, a film about breaking the social contract. Mother's needs are continuously disregarded as her physical and emotional home is invaded by strangers, whereas her husband has no problem with entertaining the unwanted invaders. To truly understand the ending of mother!, audiences will probably require more than one watch, but its allegorical identity makes it the perfect out-of-the-box entry into the genre.

8 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

The title alone is enough to indicate to viewers where this dramatic thriller will take them. The Oscar-sweeping Korean film chronicles the slow integration of the impoverished Kim family into the wealthy Park family's home as they assume various integral roles in the Park's lives, only for it all to come crashing down. Parasite is an atypical home invasion film, but one that belongs in the genre nonetheless.

The Kim family goes to great lengths to manipulate the Parks into hiring them as tutors, the housekeeper, and the driver. One family is desperate to have what they believe the other takes for granted. Greed and the desire to escape poverty are the formulaic motivations for most home invasion thrillers, and Parasite is no different. Through deception, the Kim family invades the physical and emotional barriers of the Park home until, one day, everything comes to a boiling point.

7 'Villains' (2018)

Directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen