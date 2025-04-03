Every horror fan knows the old urban legend dating back to the '50s about a babysitter who is harassed by a mysterious man, only to realize he's calling from the very same house she is in. This story has been incorporated into numerous films, from When a Stranger Calls to Urban Legend. Sleep Tight, a Spanish thriller directed by Jaume Balagueró and released in 2011, approaches the subject in a more roundabout way, with the call still very much coming from inside the house. The tenants of a Barcelona building have no idea that it is secretly ruled by the concierge, a quiet man named César (played expertly by Luis Tosar, the star of many Spanish genre films). While there is almost no explicit violence shown on screen here, it's one of the most terrifying films you'll ever see, as it forces the viewer to challenge their concept of safety and trust.

The Villain in 'Sleep Tight' Doesn't Care Who to Terrorize