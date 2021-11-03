This may be a modern update for the 'Home Alone' franchise, but the low IQ of the criminals always seems to stay the same.

Christmas would not be the same without watching Home Alone with your family and Home Sweet Home Alone looks to recapture the magic that made the 1990 original such a holiday classic. A new trailer for the film showcases the villains of this new reboot, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

This new burglar couple is very much in the same vein as Marv and Harry from the original two films. These look to be dumb and zany criminals who appear to be inexperienced as their banter throughout the trailer seems to suggest. However, like the first Home Alone, they picked the wrong house as Archie Yates’ Max conveys the same borderline insane plan to defend his home from these idiot intruders as Kevin McCallister did.

Throughout the trailer, we see glimpses of some of the crazy traps that Max has set up, some of which will seem very familiar for long-time fans of the franchise. Things like using a hose to freeze a driveway or laying out toys for our new loony bandits to step on, are ripped straight from the first movie.

The entire film seems to be a back-to-basics plot for the franchise after a run of sequels that have gotten less than stellar reviews. We have also seen the return of Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister in the previous trailer to give this particular film some credibility that other sequels just did not have. This trailer also gives us a quick look at Kenan Thompson in the film.

The last time we saw the Home Alone franchise was in the 2012 TV film Home Alone: Holiday Heist and the series laid dormant until Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019. While it remains to be seen if this new film will be as good as the original or go the way of the forgettable sequels, the villains are sure to be the highlight of this film's wild antics. Home Sweet Home Alone comes to Disney+ on November 12. Check out the new trailer below.

