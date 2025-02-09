Once you become an HGTV superstar, the doors open for endless opportunities beyond your show. Since 2016, Erin and Ben Napier have opened up a window into their charming hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Home Town has watched the couple reinvent the tiny hamlet home by home. It's also spawned a spinoff, Home Town Takeover, where the Napiers travel the country and revitalize an entire town in need. But for Ben Napier, he has aspirations beyond the show.

Over the years, we've watched some major transformations from the construction half of the pair. He's experienced a revitalization of his own through changing his health habits and losing weight. His home renovation empire on television is growing as Home Town will continue through 2027, at least, with 32 more episodes. But Ben has something else on his mind — he's ready to podcast.

Ben Napier Has a Lot of Topics He'd Like To Cover on a Podcast

The day that Ben and Erin revealed the exciting news about the renewal of their series, Ben took to Instagram to share that he was eager to do something different: be a guest on a podcast. Why? Well, because he has a lot to talk about. So much so that he listed all the topics he could speak on. They include "Cars, Art, Houses, Small towns, Gardening, Manufacturing, American Made, Florida, Mississippi, Food, Paint colors, Woodworking, Cellular phones, Social media, Parenting, Christmas, Duke, Ole Miss.” Thanks to the beauty of social media, his followers took to the comment section to sign off on his aspirations. They even dropped some potential shows he could appear as a guest on. From Mike Rowe's The Way I Heard It to Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie, the fans were eager to share their desires. Let's hope some of those tagged series jump on the opportunity to chat with the HGTV star!

Before the big podcast reveal, Ben used his Instagram to ask for advice about finding a vintage truck to fix with his daughter Helen. The bond he has formed with his daughter over her desire for the "Old Navy truck" excited Ben in his video. If anyone could help him, perhaps it's another suggestion from the podcast post: American Pickers star Mike Wolfe. Maybe there's a universe in which the two can hit the road on an adventure to find the perfect truck to fix for his daughter. It would bring Ben out of the workshop and onto the road through a new frontier.

'Home Town' Isn't Slowing Down