Fans of HGTV's hit show Home Town have fallen for the sweet-as-pie couple Erin and Ben Napier. Like many other shows on the network, the series uses a husband and wife team to help future homeowners' dreams come true. They have gotten to know the couple as the adoring wife who designs their client's homes and her burly bear of a husband who handles the construction elements. Through all the ins and outs of giving a home a new life, fans have been granted some intimate sneak peaks into the Napiers and their family. But after Ben Napier's recent physical transformation, they might have been shocked to see the new man on their screens. After undergoing a dramatic 95-pound weight loss, Ben revealed he did it to be healthier, in order to live a better and happier life. And fans couldn't be happier for him!

Adding to the cavalcade of home renovation and flipping shows, Home Town joined the HGTV lineup following a successful 2016 pilot and first season. Capturing the charm of the historical town of Laurel, Mississippi, Home Town follows Ben and Erin Napier as they work with their clients to select a home which the Napiers will turn into their dream home. With the new owners not participating in the process, Erin and Ben would often work with their clients' loved ones to throw in some secret projects to help add that special spark that makes it their own. Home Town has been a sugary-sweet show that has captured the heart of the Napiers, and the network as a whole. But like many of the other personalities on the network, some off-screen moments have helped shape the future of what viewers will see. For Ben Napier, his life could have been at risk had he not had a new drive and determination to better himself.

Ben Napier's Weight Loss Journey Was Sparked by an Embarrassing Moment

Ben and Erin Napier met one another as students while attending Jones County Junior College. The school was close to their hometown and home of their future pet project, Home Town. Their impact on their community has extended beyond their HGTV show, as Jones County Junior College named a building that was home to teaching craftsmanship, designers, craftspeople, and trade work the Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts. They later took their educations over to the University of Mississippi, where their love continued to blossom. The Napiers officially became husband and wife in 2008. As they expanded their family, a major part of what made Home Town grow was the foundation Ben and Erin had established.

A physical transformation of a house was not the only transformation Home Town fans have seen in recent seasons. Ben Napier's extraordinary physical transformation has given fans of him and the show something to cheer for. The moment Ben knew something needed to be changed was when, during an interview, he noticed his shirt would not stay buttoned. He knew it looked bad, but he also knew that it was more than that. Following that moment, the HGTV star jump started his important weight-loss journey. While he started this journey on his own volition, something else sparked this major transformation. Upon undergoing shoulder surgery, Ben's doctor altered him to the necessity of blood pressure medication, which made him realize that he needed to change his entire lifestyle. Striving to be healthier was yet another factor in his desire to shed some weight.

As his wife Erin noted, Ben got hardcore about his health and fitness. In addition to his appearance, Ben was driven to be present for his family, namely the couple's two children, Helen and Mae. He wanted to be there for his children for as long as possible, and knowing that he had some health scares before the age of 40, he was determined to better himself for everyone in his life. His journey was bigger than just him. Ben knew that his well-being affected everyone he loved. Unlike some other HGTV shows, Ben and Erin brought his health journey to the screen during the filming of Home Town. In a 2022 episode, Ben discussed how he was changing his lifestyle for his daughters. By bringing this to the attention of long-time fans of Home Town, it allowed them to learn about the man they loved watching. It was also an opportunity for Ben to inspire the viewers and people in their own lives.

A History of Family Health Problems Is the Driving Force Behind Ben Napier's Health Journey

Ben has disclosed that health issues have run in his family. With those as a factor, Ben knew he had the power to change his future by attending to his present. Before his father's 60th birthday, his father underwent emergency bypass surgery. Coincidentally, his paternal grandfather also underwent heart surgery that year, while he lost his maternal grandfather from a stroke. The family history awakened Ben to the problems that might come down the path for him during his own life. With his goal to be there for his family, Ben went hard into the world of health, fitness, and diet.

Like many individuals hoping to lose weight, it was the old faithfuls that helped do the job. Ben used the family's home gym and drastically changed his eating habits. His wife also shared that he would get up in the early morning hours to play basketball in the backyard. Since he began his weight-loss journey, Ben has dropped a whopping 95 pounds. It's certainly an incredible accomplishment to be celebrated! Ben is a complete inspiration to many hoping to follow in his footsteps. When it comes to eating better, Ben focused mostly on one large meal for dinner with healthy snacks with his wife at night. Thanks to his wife's eating habits, Ben adapted his ways — helping him lose weight has become a full family affair! With Erin being there for Ben to motivate him, it proved the beautiful bond they have that has been showcased on Home Town.

And now, the HGTV star's mission is accomplished! Ben's health goal has been met, and he and Erin couldn't be happier. He's even been none too shy to share some shirtless selfies with the world! Erin has stated that she wants to see her husband live forever, so she's beyond proud of her hubby's success. Home Town has been that feel-good show that has brought viewers to HGTV season after season. Thanks to Ben's feel-good story, fans feel even more connected to the Napiers.

