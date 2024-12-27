It's time to take a trip back to Laurel, Mississippi, as Ben and Erin Napier return for a brand new season of Home Town. The hit HGTV series celebrates its triumphant ninth season as the Napiers help homeowners realize the beauty of their hometown. Through their heart and devotion to their clients, Home Town watches as the Napiers bring out the character and charm of the homes of this Southern hamlet.

Since 2016, Home Town has been one of the most beloved HGTV series. Each episode watches as Ben and Erin Napier help their clients find a potential home that they will renovate and revitalize. Through the course of the episode, viewers see the entire journey from home selection to completion. Now, Home Town will bring home the charm for its ninth straight season.

What Is 'Home Town?'

Home Town spotlights the Napiers as they bring new life to outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life.

When Is 'Home Town' Season 9 Debuting?

Home Town Season 9 premieres Sunday, December 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Where Can I Watch 'Home Town' Season 9?

Home Town Season 9 airs Sunday, December 29th at 8:00 pm on HGTV.

Is 'Home Town' Season 9 Streaming?

Yes! Home Town will be available to stream concurrently on Max. There are multiple options to subscribe to Max. Max is available as part of the Disney+ bundle. With Ads, the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle runs $16.99. Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundles without ads run $29.99. A la carte, Max is available for $9.99.

Is There a Trailer for 'Home Town' Season 9?

Unfortunately, not yet. Head to HGTV or stream on Max to watch your favorite past episodes of Home Town.

What Is 'Home Town' Season 9 About?

This season, Ben and Erin Napier will complete an addition to expand a cramped lake house, face some unavoidable setbacks while trying to save a historic homestead and revisit a house they’ve previously renovated to make room for a growing family. In the season opener, Ben and Erin will help a couple who’ve experienced challenges securing their dream home find a mid-century modern charmer. The Napiers will tackle a time-crunch to build a huge garden complete with a greenhouse and a specialty kitchen that will supply the new homeowners’ budding salsa and hot sauce business.

Who Stars on 'Home Town?'

Ben and Erin Napier are the stars of Home Town. In addition to their original series, the couple also stars on Home Town Takeover.

Who Is Making 'Home Town?'

Home Town is an original HGTV series. Home Town is produced by RTR Media Inc.

