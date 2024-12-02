It’s almost time for HGTV fans to get back to their roots, as the network has announced the Season 9 return of its renovation series, Home Town. Set for a premiere on Sunday, December 29, audiences are invited to wave goodbye to 2024 and walk through the French doors and under the crown molding into 2025 with a brand-new set of episodes that will follow co-workers and married couple, Ben and Erin Napier, as they set off into a brand-new set of renovation challenges. Immediately off to the races, the debut episode will see the Napiers set out to help one couple turn their recently purchased mid-century modern home into a place where not only their relationship can grow, but also their salsa and hot sauce business. The duo will focus primarily on bulking up the garden with a greenhouse (where we presume fresh peppers, tomatoes, and other delectable salsa veggies will grow) and giving them a kitchen that will fit all their high-yielding production needs.

Along with the spicy season opener, audiences can expect plenty more tantalizing renovations to come from the show’s ninth season as the Napiers travel around their town of Laurel, Mississippi, helping owners restore the charm to their otherwise drab homes. Along with a handful of historical locations, the HGTV hosts are set to help out a lake house in need of some extra space and will even check in on a family they previously helped in an earlier season. There will — of course — always be some setbacks involved, but this season may see the most devastating one after the pair struggle to bring new life to a historic homestead. It all kicks off when the show returns on December 29.

The Napier’s Latest Break From Their ‘Home Town’

Close

The arrival of the show’s ninth season comes ahead of the arrival of the third season of their spin-off series, Home Town Takeover. Unlike the original series, the off-shoot sees the demolition enthusiasts leave Laurel, Mississippi behind and strike out to help others across the country. The upcoming installment, which has yet to announce its release date, will see the pair get their hands dirty turning over houses and buildings in Sebring, Florida. Previously opening up to People about the unique set of challenges that their latest jaunt outside of town has presented them, Erin Napier said, “We’re working harder than we’ve ever worked in our lives.” Hoping to really make a change for the folks living in the small town, Ben Napier said:

“We do months of research before we even come here. How do you get locals to rediscover the magic of downtown? We look at what businesses are going to have the best legs. What’s going to last?”

While you wait for Season 9 of Home Town to make its return later this month on December 29, you can get caught up on previous episodes courtesy of Max.

