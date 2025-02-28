Since its premiere in January 2016 Home Town has become one of HGTV’s most successful shows. Hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, the series follows the couple as they breathe new life into historic homes in Laurel, Mississippi. With Ben being a skilled woodworker and Erin’s expertise in interior design, the duo connects with homeowners looking to restore their properties. While the format might not be groundbreaking, the show stands out for its honest Southern charm and the importance of preserving history.

What I love about Home Town is that the show doesn’t prioritize modern aesthetics over character and authenticity. The Napiers make sure that their renovations honor the history of each home while making it functional for its modern homeowners. What’s even more impressive is the duo’s ability to work within any budget that’s given to them. To me, that really goes to show their creativity and the respect they have for the homes they restore. Every project the couple works on has a life of its own, and you never know what to expect from a transformation until it’s all done.