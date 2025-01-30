HGTV stars and Home Town Takeover hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier are back for a new season after signing a multi-year talent deal with HGTV. This season, which will premiere Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m., will take them to historic Sebring, Florida, where they will renovate the whole town and take on over a dozen renovation projects to access homes, local businesses, and public spaces, and reinvigorate the struggling lakeside community. However, no one said that renovating a town is easy, and this season, their job is tougher than ever.

The New Season Of ‘Home Town Takeover’ Comes With New Challenges