Everything always looks perfect on HGTV shows; only positivity is portrayed on these programs. But behind the scenes, the personalities might be dealing with some difficulties. For Erin Napier, filming Home Town Takeover has never been easy. Currently filming in Sebring, Florida, Erin and Ben Napier are making over the entire town, just as they are balancing being parents to two girls, Helen and Mae. Between traveling back and forth for filming, this season is making Season 1 look easy! Luckily, with an army of support, they are making it work the best they can. The Napiers have learned how to make Home Town Takeover work for them, but it took a challenge to make it happen.

Ben and Erin Napier are one of the fans' favorite couples on HGTV. Starring on Home Town for eight seasons since 2016, Ben and Erin take the heart of Laurel, Mississippi, their actual hometown, and breathe new life into the homes of the community. Through restoration and storytelling, the couple brings a sweetness to the network, allowing the program to continue to be one of the most revered titles in its catalog. Through the success of Home Town, the Napiers were granted the opportunity to bring their skills to revitalize an entire time on Home Town Takeover. With two seasons under their belt and a third underway, the charm of Home Town is centralized to a single municipality in hopes of bringing promise and change to a town in need.

Season 1 of 'Home Town Takeover' Was a Struggle for Erin Napier

For the first season of Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin Napier journeyed to Wetumpka, Alabama, where they gave 12 homes and businesses a face lift. A population of roughly 8,371, the town was the perfect spot to debut their new series. With hopes of helping revive the community, there were a ton of defunct businesses and damage from a 2019 tornado that devastated the municipality. Included in the refurbishment list were a boutique, the home of a young couple who take in foster children, a barbershop, and the historic home that served as the backdrop for Tim Burton's film Big Fish. The ambitious four-month project was successful, garnering more of a boost to their profile. While some viewers wondered whether a face lift could truly save Wetumpka, it did help bring a profile to the town it never would have received otherwise. The show returned for Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? to check up on Wetumpka, and things are looking up for the Alabama town!

Speaking to People, Erin revealed that Season 1 nearly killed them. The Home Town Takeover star stated, "I was pregnant, and we had a toddler, and it was COVID, and we didn't know anybody." To make this project work they had an army of support, both at home and in Wetumpka. The biggest helpers for Ben and Erin are their mothers; both of their moms come with them on these major projects. Ben jokes that they don't hate it. After all, who doesn't love free babysitters? For Season 1, Home Town Takeover was filled with some famous faces that assisted in the revitalization of the Alabama hamlet. The couple were helped by many television personalities, including Ty Pennington, Wendell Holland, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and Grammy winner Sheryl Crow.

Now, Erin's pregnancy did come as a shock. Erin discovered she was pregnant with her second child only a day before filming in Wetumpka, Alabama. The Home Town Takeover star revealed that she suddenly became allergic to the face wash she had been using for 15 years. She called her esthetician friend, who alerted Erin to the possibility she was pregnant. While it was happy news in the end, it was a stressful reality to have to work around. In the end, Erin got through it and prevailed by bringing a beautiful project and a beautiful baby into the world.

'Home Town Takeover' Is Worth It for Ben and Erin in the End

Close

With the third season of Home Town Takeover underway, the fun of the project has been worth the challenge. The balance of transforming an entire town through work and parenting their two children has been a bit easier than before. Ben revealed that their kids feel like it's a vacation being in Florida as they work in Sebring. Once again, the extended family of the Home Town crew has reunited with Ben and Erin to make this new project a success. Jonathan Walters, who is a Florida native, is back to oversee this current season of Home Town Takeover. Despite having an army once again, the biggest challenge for the parents was kindergarten.

Due to only being allowed to miss 21 days of school, Ben and Erin had to ensure that they created a schedule that would allow Helen to attend kindergarten. The kids are their priority, no matter how big the show is. The parents revealed that Helen only missed 19 days. Though, for some non-famous parents, that's not something to celebrate. Even with their moms on call, when one of the girls got sick, they had to cancel an entire week of filming. Ben revealed that being Mommy and Daddy is their job, first and foremost.

After the success of Season 1, Home Town Takeover Season 2 traveled to Fort Morgan, Colorado. With the personal difficulties that Ben and Erin experienced during the first season's filming, they brought in reinforcements. Joining them on this journey were Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny and Dave Marrs. This ambitious project featured a total of 18 renovations, including homes, public spaces, and businesses. Like the first go around, the second season was filled with assistance from their famous friends and colleagues, including Jonathan Knight, Page Turner, and Lil Jon. Yes, that Lil Jon.

Season 3 of Home Town Takeover may be many months away from completion, but Erin and Ben are hoping that fixing the forgotten lakeside town brings the community back to life. While pregnancy was part of the story of Season 1, it likely won't be for Season 3, as Erin has shared that she is medically incapable of having another child. Ben and Erin have had a handful of surprises during their time filming the series, but no season of Home Town Takeover was as stressful for the duo as the first.

