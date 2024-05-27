The Big Picture Ben and Erin Napier describe the upcoming third season of Home Town Takeover as their hardest challenge yet, working harder than ever before.

Season 3 will be set in Sebring, Florida, with the Napiers focusing on local businesses and attractions to revitalize the area.

Home Town Takeover projects like this can boost tourism, improve communities, and relieve locals of home-related stress, benefiting the town overall.

In an exclusive with People, Ben and Erin Napier have given a first look at their next project on Home Town Takeover, with them citing the upcoming third season of the reality series as the hardest challenge they've ever faced, with Erin saying, "We’re working harder than we’ve ever worked in our lives".

It has certainly never been easy for the couple to take on Home Town Takeover, with Season 1, in particular, throwing plenty of tricky challenges their way. Erin spoke of the difficult circumstances that surrounded their first season, saying "I was pregnant, and we had a toddler and it was COVID-19 and we didn’t know anybody. Now our girls are 6 and 3 and we have a little more freedom to bring them, and they’ve been here with us every step of it". So, to describe the upcoming third season as the hardest challenge they've ever faced must mean fans are in for a treat once it finally arrives on screens.

Home Town Ben and Erin Napier work with each other to change old homes into dream homes.

'Home Town Takeover' Season 3 Will Be Set in Sebring, Florida

It was announced back in February that the couple would be tackling the quaint town of Sebring, Florida in the upcoming third season. Never a pair to shy away from a challenge, the Napiers have spent plenty of time figuring out the best way to tackle the area, looking at local businesses and attractions in a bid to find the best angle. Speaking to People, Ben said, "We do months of research before we even come here. How do you get locals to rediscover the magic of downtown? We look at what businesses are going to have the best legs. What’s going to last?"

One of the best outcomes from projects such as this is the boost to tourism that an area can expect. With HGTV a popular channel, and the Napier's some of the best-loved contributors, many people will come from far and wide just to experience their hand-picked location. It can even encourage the rest of the town to try and match the new standard set, making for a better community all around. In the interview with People, Ben said:

"We look to the people who are doing the most good in the town. Because if you’re helping hundreds of people a day, but you go home at night and your crown moldings are falling, emotionally, you wear those things, they affect you. So, we come in and say, ‘We’re going to fix all this so you don’t have to think about it, and you can keep doing more of what you’re doing.'"

An official release date has not yet been set for Home Town Takeover Season 3, with suggestions that the new season will air early in 2025. To catch up with the two current seasons of the show, all episodes are currently available to stream on Discovery+.

