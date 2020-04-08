Watch the Teaser Trailer for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Starring Janelle Monáe

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for the second season of Homecoming, which debuts May 22, and sees Janelle Monáe take over as the series’ lead after Julia Roberts‘ arc came to an end last season.

The teaser opens with Monáe’s character waking up in a rowboat in the middle of a lake. Where is she, and how did she get into this rowboat? She doesn’t know, because she has no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Per Amazon, her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

The second season finds Stephan James reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway — if only he can remember. Hong Chau also returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.

Joining the cast for season two are Oscar winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder, and Emmy winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman. Those exciting new additions are the main reason I’ll be watching this season, because as much as I was impressed by the visual look of Homecoming, the first season of the show left me cold from a story perspective. This trailer offers enough intrigue to lure me back, at least for a few episodes.

Homecoming is based the Gimlet Media podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) directed the entire second and also serves as an executive producer alongside Julia Roberts of Red Om Films, Sam Esmail of Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

It’s good to see Monae again following her impressive back-to-back turns in Moonlight and Hidden Figures. I’d been looking forward to seeing her racially-charged Lionsgate thriller Antebellum, but the film was delayed due to widespread theater closures, and it has yet to be assigned a new release date. Watch the Homecoming trailer below, and to watch the latest trailer for Antebellum, click here.