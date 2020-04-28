Full Trailer for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Teases a New Mystery with Some Familiar Faces

Amazon Prime Video has released the official Homecoming Season 2 trailer, offering a full look at the new season of the mystery drama series. The show’s first season was anchored by Julia Roberts and told the story of a therapist trying to recall what exactly happened when she was overseeing a treatment center for veterans—which turned out not to be a straightforward “treatment center” at all. Season 2 finds Janelle Monae filling a new lead role as a woman, likely a veteran, who wakes up in a boat in the middle of a lake with no recollection of who she is or how she got there.

What’s most interesting here, however, is that the trailer promises more of a continuation of the first season than we may have expected. Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at the unconventional wellness company Geist Group, and Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, who is roped back into a more insidious program at Geist in the midst of trying to build a new life for himself.

New cast members this season include Chris Cooper as the company’s eccentric founder Leonard Geist and Joan Cusack as an equally eccentric military woman named Francine Bunda. And while Sam Esmail brilliantly directed all episodes of the show’s first season, Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) takes over directing duties for all episodes of Season 2.

Check out the Homecoming Season 2 trailer below. The new season premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Homecoming Season 2: