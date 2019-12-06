‘Homeland’ Final Season Trailer Teases Another Explosive Mystery with Claire Danes

0

Showtime has released the trailer for Homeland‘s final season starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. Danes and Patinkin have been the heart and soul of Homeland since it premiered in 2011. Developed by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon and based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff, Homeland has gone on to become an award-winning prestige series in the years since its premiere.

It should come as no surprise at this point that the forthcoming season of Homeland — its eighth and final — is going to be tense. And yet, somehow and some way, the trailer Showtime has delivered to fans of the series makes it look like this season will be the most tense, the most action-packed, and the most mystery-filled season yet. The stakes have never felt higher for Carrie (Danes) and Saul (Patinkin), who find themselves wrapped up in a puzzle box of a season that includes a mole within the ranks, amnesia resulting in the loss of seven months worth of memories, a kidnapping, an alleged Russian handler, espionage galore, and a promise that “we’ve all seen this movie. We know how it ends,” as one character heard in voiceover says.

The sense of a big finale is strong with the trailer for Season 8. After you watch, you’ll be left gripping your armrest and wondering how it all pans out for Carrie and Saul. Both characters have gone through hell since Season 1 and their journeys have brought them to this final point. Can they survive it all? Or does fate have something else in store for them?

Homeland Season 8 premieres Sunday, February 9, 2020 on Showtime at 9/8c. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Homeland Season 8: