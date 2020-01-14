The ‘Homeland’ Final Season Trailer Promises the “Ending of a War”
“I can’t betray Saul,” insists Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) in the new trailer for Homeland‘s final season. “From what I’ve seen,” responds her scene partner. “You can do just about anything.” Indeed, as Showtime’s long-running spy action-drama has moved through eight seasons of suspense, it’s moved Danes’ troubled CIA agent from a relatively contained chamber drama about a potentially corrupted American soldier into all kinds of globe-trotting, morally ambiguous adventures. But now, Homeland comes to its eighth and final season. And President Warner (Beau Bridges) promises the “ending of a war.” Will Carrie finally know peace?
Well, maybe. But it looks like it’ll take a hell of a lotta stress to get there. Against his better judgment, Carrie’s mentor Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is asking her to help with fraught negotiations in Afghanistan with the Taliban — despite the fact that she’s dealing with all kinds of PTSD after spending a miserable time in a Russian gulag. Naturally, the duo deals with all kinds of suspense-fueled double crosses, betrayals, guns pulled, and complicated geopolitical politics. And hopefully, at the end of all of this… Carrie can, like, get a good night’s sleep for once. The new season also features returning stars Maury Sterling, Nimrat Kaur, Numan Acar, Linus Roache, and Costa Ronin.
Homeland‘s eighth and final season premieres on Showtime February 9. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on the show, check out our recent interview with Danes. Plus, Homeland ain’t the only Showtime mainstay ending: RIP Ray Donovan. But fear not: The first trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels looks dope as heck.
The final season of HOMELAND finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time. Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.
