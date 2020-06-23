Netflix Anthology ‘Homemade’ Trailer Teases Shorts Directed by Kristen Stewart, Pablo Larraín, & More

Netflix has unveiled the intriguing trailer for Homemade, a short film anthology boasting an all-star roster of talented directors. Among the incredible line-up of name are Kristen Stewart, Pablo Larraín, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Interestingly, the trailer arrives just one week after we learned Stewart and Larraín will be teaming up on a Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, making that feature as their second collab (of sorts) following Homemade.

The Homemade trailer previews some of the short films folks will be able to enjoy when this anthology hits the streamer on Tuesday, June 30. All of these shorts were directed at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the trailer reveals, each director has found new ways to tell their story, with the constraints of the pandemic opening up the door to more intimate and creative storytelling methods. No synopses were dropped for any of the shorts on offer, unfortunately. Variety notes in their report directors were asked to used items around the home to film their five-to-seven minute shorts, and produce the shorts entirely on their own.

In an interview with Variety, Larraín — whose short takes place over a Zoom call — notes the universal message of Homemade is about “adversity, and how we are all from different countries, cultures and circumstances, but for a very unique moment of humanity, we’re all sharing very similar circumstances in different contexts,” and went on to spotlight Gyllenhaal’s short film, in particular, hyping it up with, “It will surprise the whole world. All shorts have something [special] but Maggie’s is very particular.”

In addition to Stewart, Larraín, and Gyllenhaal, Homemade‘s director roster includes: Ana Lily Amirpour, Antonio Campos, David Mackenzie, Gurinder Chadha, Johnny Ma, Nadine Labaki & Khaled Mouzanar, Naomi Kawase, Rachel Morrison, Paolo Sorrentino, Natalia Berestáin, Sebastián Lelio, Rungano Nyoni, Sebastian Schipper, and Ladj Ly. Homemade is produced by The Apartment Company. Netflix will release Homemade as a feature, but will also release each short on its own so folks can check out whichever quick flick they’re keen on.

Teresa Moneo, Netflix’s Director of Original Films, also revealed in a statement there will be a method to arranging the shorts in its feature presentation form: “Each director has done a completely different thing. We have put them together thematically. Some were very clearly personal stories and some were more narrative or fantastical or funny. We tried to give them some kind of organization…so they’ve been arranged thematically.”

Homemade arrives on Netflix on June 30. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out our round-up of the best movies on Netflix you can watch right now.

