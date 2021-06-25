Conan O’Brien wrapped up his final Conan episode last night and gave his exit interview to a familiar friend: Homer Simpson. A writer for The Simpsons for two important seasons, O’Brien tweeted alongside the video: “This meant the world to me. Love and thanks to @TheSimpsons.”

The clip begins with a Simpsons-rendered O’Brien being told a man from TBS has arrived to conduct O’Brien’s exit interview. An excited Homer enters the frame and begins a goofy, loving, and very Simpsons tribute to one of his show’s most beloved writers. O’Brien wrote for The Simpsons from 1991 to 1993 before leaving to take over for David Letterman with his own late-night chat show, producing some of the show’s most iconic episodes, such as “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “New Kid on the Block."

From Homer confusing the host for one of the four members of the show Impractical Jokers to calling the premise for O’Brien’s iconic Simpsons episode “Marge vs. the Monorail” stupid, his animated interview was another bittersweet moment in last night’s farewell special. The friendly roast and emotional undertones in the clip were a tender tribute to O’Brien.

A send-off filled with top-tier guests, memories, tributes, and more, the last week of Conan celebrated one of the greatest late-night hosts to ever sit behind the desk. Mixing the stupid with the smart, as he might say, O’Brien brought his unique blend of goofiness, quick wit, sincerity, and intelligence to the stage and fast became a refreshing voice among his competition.

O’Brien might be ending Conan, but he won't be leaving entertainment as a whole, as he will be shooting a new weekly show for HBO Max. Watch O’Brien’s full exit interview with Homer Simpson below.

