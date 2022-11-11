Homes for Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization known for building and donating specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans has launched its 6th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction. There are two days remaining on the auction, which is now starting to heat up, and it will close at 6 PM EST on November 13.

Those bidding can attempt to win a host of incredible bespoke prizes with A-list stars. Zach Braff and Donald Faison are available for a half-hour Zoom call for all Scrubs fanatics out there. Paul Rudd and Jake Tapper can join a lucky bidder for lunch in Manhattan, where you could find out anything you might like about defeating Thanos or hosting Election Night on CNN! Stephen Colbert is offering two VIP tickets and a Meet & Greet experience, while MCU fans will surely be desperate to win the Personalized Video Message and Autographed Captain America shield and poster from Chris Evans.

More than that, film fans can treat themselves to set visits. Ben Stiller is offering a set visit to his latest project Severance and including a meet & greet experience, with Michael Keaton offering the same for his project, Knox Goes Away. Slightly more unique offerings include a one-hour tennis lesson with US tennis icon Andy Roddick for three people, a New York City night out with VIP tickets to see Hamilton, or even tickets to a future Marvel Studios film premiere.

Image via Disney

The organizers offered these comments, explaining the need for Homes for Our Heroes, and the importance of contributing to those in need. "The need for adaptive housing for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans remains critical. This auction raises funds and awareness for this worthy cause. It is a privilege to host this event for Homes For Our Troops for a sixth year in a row," says Jake Tapper, while George Clooney adds "Homes For Our Troops is doing incredible work for our nation's severely injured Veterans. I am excited to be headlining the auction for its sixth year."

"I am happy to be joining Homes For Our Troops Celebrity Auction again this year. It is heartwarming to see this organization continue to take care of the Veterans who have given so much," says Mindy Kaling, with Don Cheadle stating: "I am thrilled to be a headliner for this year's Celebrity Auction once again, helping to provide adapted homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans."

As a reminder, the auction closes 6 PM EST on November 13 and you can place your bids right now. And you can watch Homes for Our Troops' 2022 PSA down below.