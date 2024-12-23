After several weeks of Moana 2 atop the box office, the tides have finally shifted as Disney’s animated sequel dropped to #4 over the weekend of December 20 thanks to new arrivals. One of the new premieres that didn’t quite earn the same haul as Moana 2 but did finish one spot behind it this weekend is Homestead, the action thriller starring Neal McDonough and Dawn Olivieri that opened to $6 million from only 1,800 screens, roughly half the total theaters of the big blockbusters like Mufasa: The Lion King. Homestead follows an ex-Green Beret who joins a prepper compound that leads to horrifying truths, and unexpected community. The film earned a 38% score from critics but a 77% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

After The Lion King premiered in 2019 and grossed over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, its next installment was considered the favorite heading into the weekend to take the top spot, especially after its predecessor opened to nearly $200 million domestically five years ago. However, Mufasa: The Lion King mustered only $35 million domestically during its opening weekend, which pairs with $87 million from international markets for a worldwide cumulative haul of $122 million, less than the domestic opening alone from the 2019 blockbuster. It was Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that took the box office crown this weekend, netting a respectable $62 million domestically, which is more than the original Sonic ($58 million) but less than the sequel ($72 million). The world was as excited as expected to see Keanu Reeves make his debut as Shadow the Hedgehog.

‘Homestead’ Beat Ridley Scott’s Legacy Sequel at the Box Office

While Homestead didn’t manage to break into the top four at the box office this weekend, it did earn more than Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from Ridley Scott that stars Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. Gladiator 2 closed out its fifth weekend in theaters with $4.4 million, which was enough by $1.3 million to beat Kraven the Hunter, the colossal box office flop from Sony which has yet to earn back even half of its reported budget. Homestead also earned more than The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which grossed only $1.7 million this weekend.

Homestead is now playing in most theaters in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

