Neal McDonough’s Homestead made headlines during its opening weekend in theaters by opening with $6 million inside the top five, pushing out Gladiator 2 and Kraven the Hunter. The film did drop 48% during its second weekend in theaters and earned just over $3 million, but when coupled with its earnings over Christmas week, Homestead has comfortably moved past $10 million and now sits at $13.3 million domestically at the time of writing. The film also stars Dawn Olivieri and Bailey Chase and follows an ex-Green Beret who joins a prepper compound while love, truth, and community all struggle against each other. Homestead earned scores of 38% from critics but 73% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Homestead may have opened inside the top five at the box office, but it fell to #9 during its second weekend in theaters, largely thanks to new arrivals like Nosferatu, A Complete Unknown, and Babygirl. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 maintained the top box office spot over Mufasa: The Lion King during its second weekend in theaters, but what was once a $25 million lead has not dwindled to less than $1 million, as the blue speedster is in danger of being passed. Nosferatu rounded out the weekend inside the top three, opening to $21 million to pair with another $19 million from the week of Christmas, bringing its domestic box office total to $40 million and its global cumulative haul to $43 million. Wicked and Moana 2 held the #4 and #5 spots with $19 and $18 million at the domestic box office, respectively.

What Is the Highest-Grossing Movie of Neal McDonough’s Career?

The highest-grossing movie of Neal McDonough’s career is Captain America: The First Avenger, the Phase 1 MCU film that features the debut of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. McDonough plays Dum Dum Dugan in the film, which earned $176 million domestically and $193 million internationally for a worldwide box office total of $370 million. The second-highest-grossing movie of Neal McDonough’s career is Sonic the Hedgehog, the first Sonic film in which he briefly plays Major Bennington. Sonic 1 hauled in $146 million domestically and $156 million in foreign markets for a global total of just over $300 million.

Homestead is now playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

