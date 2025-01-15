Neal McDonough’s Homestead shocked everyone when it premiered in December during a stacked month of box office contenders and earned $6 million to take the #5 spot, even beating major blockbusters like Gladiator 2 and Red One. The film has since tapered off after its impressive opening weekend, earning $3 million and then $2 million, until it most recently completed its fourth weekend in theaters with just over $1 million. Homestead now sits at $19.3 million at the box office, and it will surely pass the $1 million mark by the end of this weekend, which will likely be its final box office milestone. The film is already outside the top 10 and poised to continue dropping, but it should have no problem juicing past this one last milestone.

During its first weekend in theaters when it earned $6 million, Homestead fell behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, Wicked, and Moana 2, but there have since been other pictures to send if further down the list. This past weekend, all the aforementioned flicks still finished ahead of Homestead, but newer arrivals like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Nosferatu, A Complete Unknown, and Babygirl are mostly why the film finished the weekend at the #14 spot. With new contenders coming in the following weeks such as Wolf Man with Christopher Abbot and Flight Risk with Mark Wahlberg, Neal McDonough’s Homestead will likely be phased out of theaters entirely. With a budget of only $8 million, Homestead has been a major box office success proving that there is still room for the smaller films to compete.

What Else Has Neal McDonough Been in Lately?

McDonough will always be known for his role as Fletcher in Minority Report, the 2002 conspiracy thriller starring Tom Cruise, but he recently featured as Cal Thresher in the second season of Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. McDonough also recently starred as Bart in Outlaw Posse, the Western from Mario Van Peebles that also stars Meadow Williams and Cam Gigandet, and he’s next been tapped for the role of Joe Wainwright in The Last Rodeo, the upcoming bull-riding drama featuring Christopher McDonald and Sarah Jones due in theaters on May 23.

Homestead is still playing in select theaters in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Homestead Director Ben Smallbone Cast Neal McDonough , Dawn Olivieri , currie graham , Susan Misner , Bailey Chase , Jesse Hutch , Kevin Lawson , Olivia Sanabia Producers Neal McDonough

