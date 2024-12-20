When you picture yourself cozying up by a fire, maybe some eggnog in hand and a decorative throw blanket wrapped around you, you don't imagine yourself then reading the words, "This program contains dramatic reenactments and material that may be disturbing to some audience members. Viewer discretion is advised," do you? Well, maybe you don't, but the fact is, many do, and if you're reading this, you're likely one of them. Even during the holiday season, though? Well, yes! Now, that may not mean that you're rushing to rent Terrifier 3, which has an out-of-control, maniacal Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) committing some of his most heinous acts during Christmastime, or you're not specifically yearning for a holiday-horror-themed concoction like Krampus, Black Christmas, or Violent Night, but the morbid curiosity may yet prevail.

The true crime genre has had an ever-growing viewership, from the massive influx of podcasts to an entire subgenre of network television. For those interested in indulging while avoiding gratuitous gore or over-fictionalized renditions, it's a comfortable place to exercise their morbid curiosity. If you're one of the many who prefer to fill their holidays with season-relevant entertainment but can't seem to opt for the usual choices of A Christmas Story or Elf, a true crime docudrama called Homicide for the Holidays is ready and waiting.

What Is 'Homicide for the Holidays' About?

Homicide for the Holidays is a true crime series presented in a classic docudrama format that you may remember before podcast mentality and hyperrealistic footage dumps became so prevalent on the internet. Narrated by Chris Hansen, it delves into real-life murders and criminal acts that center on the holiday season. Fittingly, it has aired annually on the Oxygen Network during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Premiering in December 2016 and taking some hiatuses here and there, the series continues, and episodes are currently available to stream on Peacock. Its fifth and most recent season debuted in June 2023 and has remained open-ended since. The stories are real, featuring interviews with survivors, loved ones of the victims, and detectives involved in solving the cases, often supported by actual case footage, photos, and newsreels from the time.

'Homicide for the Holidays' Offers "Old-School" True Crime, if That's Even a Thing Yet

Network TV brought true crime to the forefront in the late 20th century with programs like Unsolved Mysteries and America's Most Wanted, posing an emphasis on ethical justice while using a precise tinge of drama to pull at the viewer's heartstrings. Homicide for the Holidays perfectly encapsulates all these elements, giving any true crime devotee an ideal escape from holiday cheer. If true crime has been around enough for "old school" to be considered one of its subsets, this series fits it most satisfyingly.

Remember, before the prevalence of YouTube true crime channels like JCS - Criminal Psychology and Explore With Us or the surplus of Netflix takes on the matter, our opportunity to consume true crime media was limited and network-curated. The genre once existed solely on network television, complete with dramatic reenactments, interviews, and no shortage of stock sound effects. There's even something nostalgic about watching the series with Peacock's ad-included plan if that's what you happen to have. You know the feeling. The case is building, details are slowly revealed, then a bombshell drops. A new piece of evidence enters the equation, and the show inserts a sound effect that crescendos into a hard stop, followed by a "Coming up" or "Up next" from the narrator and a commercial break.

If You Need a Darker Way To Spend Christmas, 'Homicide for the Holidays' Is It

True crime can be a tricky genre. It deals with actual events involving real people. Many times, a piece will be made out of cases without consideration for the human beings who lived the experience. While Homicide for the Holidays handles true events, it never does so without including the people most affected by them. Survivors, family members, and the surrounding authorities are at the forefront of the series, which absolutely makes the subject matter more digestible, especially if it's your content of choice for the holiday season. That's a more important factor than you may realize, too, because the stories told are often gruesome, traumatizing, or outright heartbreaking. More often than not, the families who suffered these crimes were peacefully celebrating their holidays.

It's not even just Christmas, either! One of the most horrific stories comes in Season 5, Episode 3, "The Big Bad Wolf," in which your worst Michael Myers-inspired nightmares couldn't fathom what befell this family on Halloween night. There's some Thanksgiving horror and even a Fourth of July incident, and they're all worthy of a watch, but with the majority centered on the Christmas Eve to Christmas Day pinnacle, buckle up for some devastating stories.

Homicide for the Holidays is streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

