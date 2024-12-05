When Homicide: Life on the Street first aired more than 30 years ago, people didn't know what to make of it. With its jarring camera style and thought-provoking dialogue-heavy narrative, the show went against the grain of typical police dramas. Developed by Paul Attanasio and based on David Simon's revealing 1991 book, Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, the series brought to life Simon's gritty experiences as a reporter embedded with a Baltimore homicide squad. With the help of Baltimore native Barry Levinson and starring Kyle Secor and the late duo of Yaphet Kotto and Andre Braugher in career-defining roles, the show launched in January 1993. It was broadcast on NBC for seven seasons, culminating in 122 episodes and an extended feature, Homicide: The Movie.

Unlike typical high-octane shows that showed gunfights and car chases, Homicide: Life on the Street quickly became revered as one of the landmark dramas on television, echoing the pioneering spirit of Hill Street Blues and paving the way for other realistic police dramas, including its contemporary Law & Order, with which it sometimes mingled through crossover episodes.

Let's examine how this iconic show ended by reviewing the season finale Forgive Us Our Trespasses and Homicide: The Movie, which came out soon after.

‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Gave a Peek into the Lives of the Detectives

At the close of the sixth season, there were some significant changes in the familiar landscape of Homicide: Life on the Street as some key figures had left. Detective Frank Pembleton, played by the late Andre Braugher, and Detective Mike Kellerman, portrayed by Reed Diamond, stepped away from the regular lineup. The talented Michelle Forbes, who played Chief Medical Examiner Julianna Cox, also left before the season ended. While Braugher and Forbes made a return for the movie, Diamond only made brief cameos in two episodes. Season 7 also welcomed new talent, including Michael Michele as Detective Rene Sheppard and Giancarlo Esposito, who joined as Giardello's son Mike, adding a fresh dynamic to the team as an FBI Liaison.

Unlike its flashier successor, The Wire, which sheds light on the intricate surveillance methods to catch criminals, Homicide: Life on the Street is a police procedural focused more intimately on the detectives themselves. The final episode, Forgive us our Trespasses, is a case in point. It starts with Kyle Secor as Bayliss and Sheppard stunned to see charges against Luke Ryland, the infamous Internet killer, dismissed over technicalities. Bayliss, unable to contain his frustration, shoves Danvers down the courthouse steps and resists Lt. Giardello's orders to make amends with the attorney. When Giardello's daughter, Teresa, arrives to celebrate her father's promotion, she's surprised by the news of Mike's unexpected resignation from the FBI.

The episode also touches on personal doubts and uncertainties: Lewis is unsure about the future of Munch's and Billie Lou's fourth attempt at marriage. Meanwhile, the investigation into Johanna McQueen's tragic death deepens, complicated by her mother-in-law's insistence that Johanna's lifestyle led to her demise, while her husband Shane was conveniently out of state on business.

As the pressure mounts, Bayliss misses the support of Pembleton. Adding to the episode's dramatic arc, Mike announces his decision to step down from Homicide, seeking a quieter life in Property Crimes. This is another of the things the show does well — capturing the challenges of the professional lives of law enforcement officials while also highlighting the personal sacrifices they made.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigation, Falsone and Lewis discover that Johanna's secret romantic involvement with Teague Ford, her husband Shane's best friend, might have played a role in her death. Amid these revelations, Mike lends a supportive ear to Gee, who is wrestling with thoughts of a career change. The plot thickens when Johanna's sister, Sister Mary Catherine, a nun from Philadelphia, arrives to identify her sister's body. Her surprise and shock at finding out about Johanna's drug-related criminal past only add to the tension.

As the story unfolds, tensions are further ratcheted between Lewis and Bayliss following an altercation with Sheppard. Lewis tries talking to Bayliss about his deep emotional entanglement in his cases, fearing it may cloud his judgment. In a lighter moment, Munch and Billie Lou celebrate their union in a wedding ceremony attended by friends and colleagues, including Gee and Ballard. Soon after, Teague Ford is discovered stabbed to death, leading to Shane's immediate arrest for the murders of both his wife and his best friend. Sister Mary Catherine responds to the news of her brother-in-law's actions by asking to meet Shane, expressing a desire to forgive him.

‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Presented Morally Complex Situations with Unresolved Endings

Still seething over the acquittal, Bayliss confronts Ryland and promises to keep a watchful eye on him. Ryland, undeterred, taunts Bayliss with plans to continue his sinister activities. Meanwhile, Munch's eagerly anticipated wedding night unfolds with unexpected hitches, prompting Bayliss to reflect deeply on his instincts, which he likens to those of a hunter. This introspection leads him to seek out Danvers, to whom he apologizes for past grievances.

Back at the station, the atmosphere is secretive as Ballard and Falsone share knowing glances that hint at the continuation of their discreet romance. Lewis and Sheppard mend their partnership, and Bayliss quietly clears his desk, each item stirring a flood of memories from his seven intense years in Homicide.

The episode ends with Ryland discovered dead, his murder shrouded in mystery with no leads to follow. In a way, this would’ve been a fitting end to the whole show, encapsulating the series' contemplation of the complexities of human behavior and justice.

‘Homicide: The Movie’ Attempted to Revive the Old Magic One Last Time

Homicide: The Movie resumes just after the TV series concluded, as Yaphet Kotto, reprising his role as Al Giardello, is injured by a gunman while on his way to a public rally where he is running for mayor. The incident acts as the catalyst, uniting detectives from all seven seasons to tackle a deeply personal case.

Despite being on leave and stepping away from the rigors of detective work, Bayliss and the now-retired Pembleton can't stay away from the action. Soon, they are both back in their old roles, guiding the less experienced detectives, including a spirited yet green Jason Priestley, through the nuances of a challenging interrogation. In a twist that echoes the show's past, Bayliss and Pembleton once again come through to solve the case.

What set Homicide: Life on the Street apart was its commitment to realism over tidy storytelling. Episodes often ended without clear resolutions, leaving viewers with a raw, sometimes unsettling conclusion. While Homicide: The Movie departs from this tradition, the damage done isn't enough to take the sheen off the series' luster.

